2024 Life Insurance & Pension Global Industry Almanac, 2019-2023 & 2024-2028

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Insurance & Pension Global Industry Almanac 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global life insurance & pension market recorded gross written premiums of $2.85 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.3% between 2018 and 2023.

Global Life Insurance industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The life insurance segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total gross written premiums of $1.85 trillion, equivalent to 64.9% of the market's overall value.

The growth in the global life insurance & pension market is driven by the increasing population of individuals aged 65 and above. This demographic shift is fueling demand for retirement savings plans and income protection policies as people seek financial security for their post-retirement years. According to the United States Census Bureau, the population of individuals aged 65 and above in the US stood at 60.7 million in 2023, an increase of 5.0% from the previous year.

Life insurance & pension is the financial cover for a contingency linked with human life, like death, disability, accident, retirement etc. Human life is subject to risks of death and disability due to natural and accidental causes. When human life is lost or a person is disabled permanently or temporarily, there is loss of income to the household.

The market value is measured in terms of gross written premiums generated by mortality protection and retirement savings plans. Mortality protection plans provide coverage in the event of death, while retirement savings plans help individuals save for their future.

The market is segmented into life insurance and pension/annuity. Life insurance is a contract in which an insurer charges premium to provide the coverage for life like death, disability, accident described in the policy or bond. Pension/annuity is the amount of money an insurer charges to provide for payment of certain amount after retirement on a monthly basis. When a person chooses to retire, he or she can use the pension fund to buy an annuity. This pays a regular income for the rest of the person's life.

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global life insurance market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global life insurance market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key life insurance market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global life insurance market with five year forecasts

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global life insurance market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the global life insurance market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global life insurance market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global life insurance market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market share

1.6. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Life Insurance & Pension

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Life Insurance & Pension in Asia-Pacific

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Life Insurance & Pension in Europe

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis



7 Macroeconomic Indicators

7.1. Country data



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aegon Ltd

AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik AS

AIA Australia Ltd

AIA Group Ltd

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

AlfaStrakhovanie Group

Allianz SE

Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik AS

AP Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

ASR Nederland NV

Assicurazioni Generali SpA

Assurant Inc

Avanza Bank Holding AB

Aviva Plc

Banco Bradesco SA

BBVA

BNP Paribas Cardif

Brasilprev Seguros e Previdencia SA

CaixaBank SA

Cathay Life Insurance Co Ltd

China Life Insurance Co Ltd

China Pacific Life Insurance Co Ltd

CNP Assurances SA

Confederation Nationale du Credit Mutuel

Credit Agricole SA

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc

Danica Pension AS

Dela Cooperatie

DNB Livsforsikring ASA

Folksam

Globe Life Inc

Grupo Nacional Provincial SAB

Guardrisk Insurance Company Ltd

Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd

HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd

Hollard Insurance Group

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

KB Financial Group Inc

Knights of Columbus

Kommunal Landspensjonskasse

Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd

Legal & General Assurance Society Limited

Liberty Group Ltd

LocalTapiola Mutual Life Insurance Company

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Manulife (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Mapfre SA

MetLife Inc

Metropolitan Insurance Group Inc

MLC Ltd Private Clients (Inactive)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co Ltd

New York Life Insurance Co

Nippon Life Insurance Co

Nordea Life Assurance Finland Ltd

Nordea Liv

Old Mutual Life Assurance Co (South Africa) Ltd

OP Financial Group

PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd

Poste Vita SpA

Prudential Financial Inc

Prudential Plc

PT Axa Mandiri Financial Services

PT Panin Financial Tbk

PT Paninvest Tbk

R+V Versicherung AG

Renaissance Life Insurance Company Russia

Rosgosstrakh

Rothesay Life Plc

Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd

Santander Seguros y Reaseguros, Compania Aseguradora SA

Sberbank Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd

Scottish Widows Services Limited

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

SRLEV N.V.

TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Pty Ltd

The Great Eastern Life Assurance Company Ltd

The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co

The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc

Turkiye Hayat Ve Emeklilik AS

Velliv, Pension & Livsforsikring A/S

VidaCaixa, S.A.U. de Seguros y Reaseguros

Vienna Insurance Group AG

Zurich Australia Ltd

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8y3hk9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.