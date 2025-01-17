Canada Renewable Energy Policy Handbook Q4, 2024: Latest Policy Updates and Renewable Technology Insights

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Canada Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2024offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in the country and provides information on renewable policies/developments at a regional/municipal level. The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided in the country.
Key Topics Covered
1 Canada Power Market, Regulatory Scenario
1.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
- Renewable Energy Targets
- Policy Snapshot
1.2 Federal Programs, Canada
- Investment Tax Credits
- Clean Economy Investment Tax Credits
- New Federal Tax Policy
- New Carbon Tax
- Federal Incentive Programs
- Hydrogen Energy
1.3 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Alberta
- Climate Leadership Plan (CLP)
- Renewable Energy Program (REP) - Auctions
- Net Metering
- Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) Regulation
- Alberta Municipal Solar Program (AMSP)
- Market and Operational Framework for Wind Integration
1.4 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, British Columbia
- Clean Energy Act
- Hydro Net Metering
- Climate Change Accountability Act
- CleanBC Plan
- Carbon pricing
- Innovative Clean Energy Fund
- B.C Hydrogen Strategy
1.5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Manitoba
- Climate and Green Plan
- Clean Energy Strategy
- Residential Earth Power Loan
- Green Energy Equipment Tax Credit
- Manitoba Solar Program
1.6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, New Brunswick (NB)
- Climate Change Action Plan
- New Brunswick Regulation 2015-60
- Renewable Portfolio Standard
- Net Metering
- Community Renewable Energy
- Large industrial renewable energy purchase program
- Powering Our Economy and the World with Clean Energy - Our Path Forward to 2035
1.7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Newfoundland and Labrador
- 2007 Energy Plan
- Net Metering
- Biogas Electricity Generation Program
- Hydrogen Development Action Plan
1.8 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Northwest Territories (NWT)
- 2030 Energy Strategy:
- The Energy Action Plan (2022-2025)
- Arctic Energy Alliance (AEA)
- Net Metering
1.9 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Nova Scotia
- Renewable Electricity Plan, 2010
- Renewable Electricity Standard Regulations
- Energy Reform Act
- Updated Renewables Target
- Business Plan 2021-2022
- Cap and Trade Program
- Net Metering
- Renewable to Retail Program
- Offshore Wind Auctions
- Bill 471 and Bill C-49
- Marine Renewable Energy Act
- Solar Electricity for Community Buildings Program
- SolarHomes Program
- Community Economic Development Investment Fund (CEDIF)
1.10 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Ontario
- Green Energy Repeal Act, 2018
- Bill 34
- Long Term Energy Plan, 2017
- Climate Change Mitigation and Low-carbon Economy Act
- Net Metering
1.11 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Prince Edward Island (PEI)
- Provincial Energy Strategy (2016)
- Tax exemption.
- Clean Energy Price Incentive
- Net metering
- Solar Electric Rebate Program
- Energy Saving Bonds
- Climate Change Action Plan 2018-2023
1.12 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Quebec
- Plan for a Green Economy 2030 (PGE)
- Energy Policy 2030
- 2018-2023 Action Plan
- Net Metering
- Auctions
- Renoclimat
1.13 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Saskatchewan
- Renewable Energy Targets
- Request for qualification (RFQ) & Request for proposal (RFP) Process
- Net Metering Program
