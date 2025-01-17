2024 NAFTA Life Insurance & Pension North America Industry Guide 2019-2028 | Now Available

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Insurance & Pension North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The NAFTA Life Insurance & pension industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The life insurance & pension industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $805.0 billion in 2023.The Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 8.9% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the life insurance & pension industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $714.9 billion in 2023. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $70.3 and $19.8 billion, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the life insurance & pension industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $1.04 trillion in 2028, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $96.2 and $28.5 billion, respectively.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the NAFTA life insurance & pension market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the NAFTA life insurance & pension market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key life insurance market players' NAFTA operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the NAFTA life insurance market with five year forecasts

Compares data from the US, Canada and Mexico, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the NAFTA life insurance & pension market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the NAFTA life insurance & pension market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the NAFTA life insurance market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the NAFTA life insurance market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 NAFTA Life Insurance & Pension

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Life Insurance & Pension in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Life Insurance & Pension in Mexico

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Life Insurance & Pension in The United States

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Company Profiles

9.1. Knights of Columbus

9.2. Assurant Inc

9.3. New York Life Insurance Co

9.4. Globe Life Inc

9.5. Credit Agricole SA

9.6. BNP Paribas Cardif

9.7. CNP Assurances SA

9.8. Confederation Nationale du Credit Mutuel

9.9. R+V Versicherung AG

9.10. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd

9.11. Allianz SE

9.12. Assicurazioni Generali SpA

9.13. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

9.14. Poste Vita SpA

9.15. Tokio Marine Holdings Inc

9.16. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.

9.17. Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc

9.18. Nippon Life Insurance Co

9.19. AlfaStrakhovanie Group

9.20. Sberbank Life Insurance

9.21. Renaissance Life Insurance Company Russia

9.22. Rosgosstrakh

9.23. Rothesay Life Plc

9.24. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited

9.25. Scottish Widows Services Limited

9.26. Prudential Financial Inc

9.27. Metropolitan Insurance Group Inc

9.28. The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co

9.29. Brasilprev Seguros e Previdencia SA

9.30. MetLife Inc

9.31. Grupo Nacional Provincial SAB

9.32. BBVA

9.33. Old Mutual Life Assurance Co (South Africa) Ltd

9.34. Guardrisk Insurance Company Ltd

9.35. Hollard Insurance Group

9.36. Liberty Group Ltd

9.37. CaixaBank SA

9.38. Banco Bradesco SA

9.39. China Pacific Life Insurance Co Ltd

9.40. The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd

9.41. China Life Insurance Co Ltd

9.42. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd

9.43. HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd

9.44. SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd

9.45. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd

9.46. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co Ltd

9.47. The Great Eastern Life Assurance Company Ltd

9.48. Cathay Life Insurance Co Ltd

9.49. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

9.50. LocalTapiola Mutual Life Insurance Company

9.51. OP Financial Group

9.52. Nordea Life Assurance Finland Ltd

9.53. PT Paninvest Tbk

9.54. PT Panin Financial Tbk

9.55. AIA Group Ltd

9.56. PT Axa Mandiri Financial Services

9.57. ASR Nederland NV

9.58. SRLEV N.V.

9.59. Aegon Ltd

9.60. Dela Cooperatie

9.61. Nordea Liv

9.62. DNB Livsforsikring ASA

9.63. Kommunal Landspensjonskasse

9.64. Prudential Plc

9.65. Manulife (Singapore) Pte Ltd

9.66. Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd

9.67. KB Financial Group Inc

9.68. Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd

9.69. Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd

9.70. Santander Seguros y Reaseguros, Compania Aseguradora SA

9.71. VidaCaixa, S.A.U. de Seguros y Reaseguros

9.72. Mapfre SA

9.73. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

9.74. Avanza Bank Holding AB

9.75. Folksam

9.76. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

9.77. AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik AS

9.78. Vienna Insurance Group AG

9.79. Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik AS

9.80. Turkiye Hayat Ve Emeklilik AS

9.81. MLC Ltd Private Clients (Inactive)

9.82. AIA Australia Ltd

9.83. TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Pty Ltd

9.84. Zurich Australia Ltd

9.85. AP Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

9.86. Velliv, Pension & Livsforsikring A/S

9.87. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab

9.88. Danica Pension AS

9.89. Aviva Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4s9cn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.