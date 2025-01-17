Top 5 Emerging Life Insurance & Pension Markets Industry Guide 2024-2028

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Insurance & Pension Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Emerging 5 Life Insurance & pension industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- These countries contributed $590.1 billion to the global life insurance & pension industry in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $775.1 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 5.6% over the 2023-28 period.
- Within the life insurance & pension industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $390.3 billion in 2023. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $100.4 and $44.8 billion, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the life insurance & pension industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $515.8 billion in 2028, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $137.5 and $55.3 billion, respectively.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Life Insurance & Pension
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Life Insurance & Pension in South Africa
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Life Insurance & Pension in Brazil
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Life Insurance & Pension in China
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Life Insurance & Pension in India
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Life Insurance & Pension in Mexico
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
