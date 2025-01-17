Top 5 Emerging Life Insurance & Pension Markets Industry Guide 2024-2028

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Insurance & Pension Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Emerging 5 Life Insurance & pension industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

These countries contributed $590.1 billion to the global life insurance & pension industry in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $775.1 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 5.6% over the 2023-28 period.

Within the life insurance & pension industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $390.3 billion in 2023. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $100.4 and $44.8 billion, respectively.

China is expected to lead the life insurance & pension industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $515.8 billion in 2028, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $137.5 and $55.3 billion, respectively.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five life insurance & pension market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five life insurance market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key life insurance market players' emerging five operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five life insurance market with five year forecasts

Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the emerging five life insurance & pension market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the emerging five life insurance & pension market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five life insurance & pension market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the emerging five life insurance market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Life Insurance & Pension

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Life Insurance & Pension in South Africa

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Life Insurance & Pension in Brazil

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Life Insurance & Pension in China

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Life Insurance & Pension in India

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Life Insurance & Pension in Mexico

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis



12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country data



13 Company Profiles

13.1. Knights of Columbus

13.2. Assurant Inc

13.3. New York Life Insurance Co

13.4. Globe Life Inc

13.5. Credit Agricole SA

13.6. BNP Paribas Cardif

13.7. CNP Assurances SA

13.8. Confederation Nationale du Credit Mutuel

13.9. R+V Versicherung AG

13.10. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd

13.11. Allianz SE

13.12. Assicurazioni Generali SpA

13.13. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

13.14. Poste Vita SpA

13.15. Tokio Marine Holdings Inc

13.16. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.

13.17. Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc

13.18. Nippon Life Insurance Co

13.19. AlfaStrakhovanie Group

13.20. Sberbank Life Insurance

13.21. Renaissance Life Insurance Company Russia

13.22. Rosgosstrakh

13.23. Rothesay Life Plc

13.24. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited

13.25. Scottish Widows Services Limited

13.26. Prudential Financial Inc

13.27. Metropolitan Insurance Group Inc

13.28. The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co

13.29. Brasilprev Seguros e Previdencia SA

13.30. MetLife Inc

13.31. Grupo Nacional Provincial SAB

13.32. BBVA

13.33. Old Mutual Life Assurance Co (South Africa) Ltd

13.34. Guardrisk Insurance Company Ltd

13.35. Hollard Insurance Group

13.36. Liberty Group Ltd

13.37. CaixaBank SA

13.38. Banco Bradesco SA

13.39. China Pacific Life Insurance Co Ltd

13.40. The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd

13.41. China Life Insurance Co Ltd

13.42. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd

13.43. HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd

13.44. SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd

13.45. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd

13.46. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co Ltd

13.47. The Great Eastern Life Assurance Company Ltd

13.48. Cathay Life Insurance Co Ltd

13.49. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

13.50. LocalTapiola Mutual Life Insurance Company

13.51. OP Financial Group

13.52. Nordea Life Assurance Finland Ltd

13.53. PT Paninvest Tbk

13.54. PT Panin Financial Tbk

13.55. AIA Group Ltd

13.56. PT Axa Mandiri Financial Services

13.57. ASR Nederland NV

13.58. SRLEV N.V.

13.59. Aegon Ltd

13.60. Dela Cooperatie

13.61. Nordea Liv

13.62. DNB Livsforsikring ASA

13.63. Kommunal Landspensjonskasse

13.64. Prudential Plc

13.65. Manulife (Singapore) Pte Ltd

13.66. Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd

13.67. KB Financial Group Inc

13.68. Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd

13.69. Kyobo Life Insurance Co Ltd

13.70. Santander Seguros y Reaseguros, Compania Aseguradora SA

13.71. VidaCaixa, S.A.U. de Seguros y Reaseguros

13.72. Mapfre SA

13.73. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

13.74. Avanza Bank Holding AB

13.75. Folksam

13.76. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

13.77. AgeSA Hayat ve Emeklilik AS

13.78. Vienna Insurance Group AG

13.79. Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik AS

13.80. Turkiye Hayat Ve Emeklilik AS

13.81. MLC Ltd Private Clients (Inactive)

13.82. AIA Australia Ltd

13.83. TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia Pty Ltd

13.84. Zurich Australia Ltd

13.85. AP Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

13.86. Velliv, Pension & Livsforsikring A/S

13.87. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab

13.88. Danica Pension AS

13.89. Aviva Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbh151

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.