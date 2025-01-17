Topical Drugs Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Bayer, Cipla, GSK, Novartis, Bausch Health Companies, Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals & MedPharm

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Topical Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Route Of Administration, By Type, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global topical drugs market size is expected to reach USD 269.3 billion by 2030. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2030.

The key factors contributing to the industry growth include the increased prevalence of skin disorders coupled with strategic collaborations between key players. The increasing prevalence of skin infections, such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, coupled with the rising demand for eye and ear therapies is expected to drive the demand for transdermal or dermal medicines during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2021, AbbVie Inc. received FDA approval for Vuity, a pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution for treating presbyopia.



In addition, according to the NCBI, the prevalence of psoriasis is nearly 1.92% and 1.5% among European and North American populations. The launch of topical medicines to treat skin diseases is also anticipated to propel the demand for dermal drugs. For instance, in September 2020, Bausch Health, Canada launched a novel antipsoriatic agent, Duobrii lotion for psoriasis patients.Advancements in technology and increased acquisitions and mergers activities among key players, such as Alcon, Inc. and Novartis AG, are anticipated to boost the industry's growth. For instance, in June 2022, Novartis AG acquired Kedalion Therapeutics, thereby acquiring AcuStream technology to facilitate accurate dermal delivery of ophthalmic medicines.



Moreover, in May 2022, Alcon Inc. acquired Eysuvis (loteprednol etabonate suspension) for topical ophthalmic use from Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., thereby adding to its existing portfolio of dry eye drugs.A high incidence of burn injuries is expected to render high utilization of topical medicines in treating burn injuries. For instance, according to the WHO, an estimated 11 million burn injuries occur annually worldwide, out of which about 180,000 cases are fatal. Various topical agents are used in treating burn injuries including silver sulfadiazine cream, bismuth-impregnated petroleum gauze, cerium nitrate, mafenide acetate, and nanocrystalline silver among others.





Topical Drugs Market Report Highlights

Dermal drug delivery dominated the market and accounted for a share of 54.1% in 2024, fueled by its capacity to offer targeted treatment, user-friendly application, and improved patient compliance.

Semi-solid formulations led the market with a revenue share of 61.9% in 2024 due to their versatility, ease of use, and effectiveness in delivering active ingredients directly to the skin.

Hospitals & clinics held the largest revenue share of 38.9% in 2024, driven by the growing prevalence of skin disorders and chronic diseases necessitating professional intervention.

North America topical drugs market dominated the global market in 2024, driven by a high prevalence of skin disorders, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and robust investments in research and development.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $190.5 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $269.3 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Topical Drugs Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Topical Drugs Market: Route of Administration Business Analysis

4.1. Route of Administration Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Route of Administration Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Route of Administration, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Dermal Drug Delivery

4.5. Ophthalmic Drug Delivery

4.6. Rectal Drug Delivery

4.7. Vaginal Drug Delivery

4.8. Nasal Drug Delivery



Chapter 5. Topical Drugs Market: Type Business Analysis

5.1. Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Type Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Semi-solid Formulations

5.4.2. Creams

5.4.3. Ointments

5.4.4. Lotions

5.4.5. Gel

5.4.6. Pastes

5.5. Liquid Formulations

5.5.2. Suspensions

5.5.3. Solutions

5.6. Solid Formulations

5.6.2. Powders

5.6.3. Suppositories

5.7. Transdermal Products

5.7.2. Transdermal Patches

5.7.3. Transdermal Semi-Solids



Chapter 6. Topical Drugs Market: End Use Business Analysis

6.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. End Use Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Home Care Settings

6.5. Hospitals & Clinics

6.6. Burn Centers

6.7. Other Facilities



Chapter 7. Topical Drugs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

7.4. North America

7.5. Europe

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.7. Latin America

7.8. MEA



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Participant Overview

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis

8.3. Company Categorization

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.5. Company Profiles/Listing

Bayer

Cipla

GSK

Johnson & Johnson Services

Novartis

Bausch Health Companies

Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals Co.

Merck

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

MedPharm

