Baby Equipment Consumer Attitudes in the United Kingdom Q4, 2024 - 74.9% of UK Consumers Prefer Online Shopping for Baby Equipment Over In-Store Visits

UK Home Category Data, The Consumer: Baby Equipment offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK baby equipment market. The report focuses on five key subcategories: overall baby equipment, baby entertainment, baby care, baby travel, and baby safety. Consumer data is based on the 2024 UK baby equipment survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.



17.2% of UK consumers have purchased baby equipment in the last 12 months, with the highest purchasing penetration among 16-24s due to their life stage. Amazon is the retailer most visited and purchased from, followed by Argos and Tesco.

Key Highlights

Amazon holds the highest conversion rate in the overall baby equipment, followed by Argos

74.9% of respondents cited that they find it easier to browse for goods online compared with visiting shops

65.9% of baby equipment shoppers are purchasing items for the first time

Key Topics Covered

Consumer penetration by subcategory Drivers of purchase Replacement cycle Retailer use Retailer profiles Retailer drivers Retailer improvements Channel use Research prior to purchase Category-specific questions Secondhand purchasing Methodology and contacts

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amazon

Argos

ASDA

B&M

Boots

Home Bargains

IKEA

Primark

Smyths Toys

Tesco

