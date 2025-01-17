Locafy Launches Strategic Partner Program with Announcement of Unique Point Partnership and Highlights Resellers Transitioning to Strategic Partner Program

Strategic Partner Program launched targeting rapid revenue increase

First partners signed up and already generating new recurring revenues

Plan to transition existing resellers to Partners, further reducing credit risk

PERTH, Australia , Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the “Company”), a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in ”entity-based” search engine optimization (SEO), today announced the launch of its enhanced Partner Program, marking a strategic shift from its previous reseller model. The company also announced a new partnership with Unique Point, a prominent digital marketing agency led by industry veteran Tony Bulic.

The new Partner Program represents a significant evolution in Locafy's go-to-market strategy, emphasizing direct customer relationships and partnerships with category leaders across key vertical markets. This strategic shift enables Locafy to maintain closer relationships with end customers while ensuring consistent service quality and streamlined billing processes.

“This Partner Program marks a transformative moment for Locafy's business model,” said Gavin Burnett, CEO of Locafy. “By working directly with category-leading partners and maintaining end-customer relationships, we're building a more sustainable and efficient ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders – our partners, clients, and Locafy shareholders.”

The program focuses on collaborating with established industry leaders who can drive significant volume in their respective markets, including real estate, home services, and other key verticals. This targeted approach allows Locafy to maintain high service standards while expanding its market presence through strategic partnerships.

As part of this initiative, Locafy announced its partnership with Unique Point, a leading Australian digital marketing agency. Founded by Tony Bulic, Unique Point serves major franchise groups across home services, pool and spa manufacturing, finance, telecommunications, and real estate sectors.

“Our partnership with Unique Point exemplifies the caliber of partnerships we're establishing through this program,” added Burnett. “Tony's deep industry expertise and Unique Point's strong presence in key verticals align perfectly with our vision for strategic growth through category-leading partners.”

The partnership has already demonstrated significant success, delivering multiple Page 1 rankings for high-value keywords within 30 days for several clients, showcasing the powerful combination of Locafy's technology and Unique Point's market expertise.

“Partnering with Locafy represents a significant opportunity for Unique Point and our clients,” said Tony Bulic, CEO of Unique Point. “Locafy’s innovative SEO technology, combined with our industry expertise and client relationships, creates a powerful solution for businesses seeking to dominate their local search results. We've already seen extraordinary results for our clients, and we're excited about the potential this partnership holds for our expanding client base.”

With the launch of the new program, resellers have also transitioned into Partners. "Partnering with Locafy aligns with our mission to provide businesses with innovative solutions that drive measurable results and improve their digital presence,” said Joe Freydenburg, CEO of Socially Optimizing Search, which recently made the shift from reseller to Partner. “It solves a long-standing problem and creates significant opportunities for businesses to optimize their local SEO and see real-time improvements in their search rankings and local visibility. Together, we’re poised to help businesses grow by focusing on and dominating local search through Locafy's powerful Solutions."

About Locafy

Locafy (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) is a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in local search engine marketing. Founded in 2009, Locafy's mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “subject to”, “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on November 12, 2024, and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

