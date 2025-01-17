Gabapentin Market Trends Report 2025-2030, with Key Competitor Analysis for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ascend Laboratories, Apotex, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Arbor Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gabapentin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Dosage Form, By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gabapentin market size is expected to reach USD 3.07 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2030.

The growth can be attributed to the rising usage of gabapentin for neuropathic pain and the increasing incidence of associated diseases such as epilepsy globally. The other key growth driver is the rising geriatric population which is more to epilepsy and conditions such as neuropathic pain.







The growing demand for generics in the market is creating an opportunity for major generic players, however, the opportunity is more lucrative in the lower and middle-income nations due to the high preference for these drugs. Moreover, developed regions such as North America and Europe are further making policy changes to reduce the burden on the healthcare system by promoting the use of generics such as gabapentin.



Gabapentin is majorly available in three dosage forms, namely, tablet, capsule, and oral solution. The capsules segment held the largest market share in 2022, owing to the presence of major branded products and the ease of availability. Due to the discovery that gabapentin carries a risk of addiction and overdose, some nations have scrutinized its usage and placed limitations on it. Long-term growth for gabapentin may be impacted by such discoveries, which may push drugmakers to concentrate on creating safer and more potent painkillers.



North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, due to a developed healthcare system that facilitates the adoption of drugs such as gabapentin. However, other regions such as Asia Pacific are growing at a faster rate attributable to the presence of key generic players and the rising awareness about the adoption of pharmaceutical treatments for diseases over traditional therapies, majorly used in Asian countries.



Some of the key competitors in the gabapentin industry include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Ascend Laboratories, LLC; Apotex Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Pfizer Inc. The downfall of branded products is leading to the shift of competition toward generic products. This is increasing the competitive rivalry due to increased marketplace saturation of players and products.



Gabapentin Market Report Highlights

Capsules dominated the market and accounted for a share of 56.1% in 2024. This is attributed to their ease of administration, which makes them ideal for patients, including children and the elderly.

Generic gabapentin led the market with a revenue share of 90.1% in 2024. Generics provide a cost-effective alternative to branded medications, expanding accessibility for a wider patient demographic.

Applications in epilepsy held the largest market share of 49.9% in 2024, owing to its proven efficacy as an anticonvulsant essential for seizure management in individuals with epilepsy.

Hospital pharmacies dominated the market and accounted for a share of 47.6% in 2024, serving as key healthcare facilities for treating chronic conditions such as epilepsy and neuropathic pain.

North America gabapentin market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 33.7% in 2024.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.25 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.07 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Gabapentin Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Gabapentin Market: Dosage Form Business Analysis

4.1. Dosage Form Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Dosage Form Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Dosage Form, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Tablet

4.5. Capsule

4.6. Oral Solution



Chapter 5. Gabapentin Market: Type Business Analysis

5.1. Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Type Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Generic

5.5. Branded



Chapter 6. Gabapentin Market: Application Business Analysis

6.1. Application Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Application Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Epilepsy

6.5. Neuropathic Pain

6.6. Restless Legs Syndrome

6.7. Others



Chapter 7. Gabapentin Market: Distribution Channel Business Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Distribution Channel Segment Dashboard

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Hospital Pharmacies

7.5. Retail Pharmacies

7.6. Online Pharmacies



Chapter 8. Gabapentin Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

8.4. North America

8.5. Europe

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.7. Latin America

8.8. MEA



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Participant Overview

9.2. Company Market Position Analysis

9.3. Company Categorization

9.4. Strategy Mapping

9.5. Company Profiles/Listing

Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Ascend Laboratories

Apotex Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Aurobindo Pharma

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

B.P. Pharma

Assertio Holdings

Arbor Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

