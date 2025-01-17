Norway Water Dispense Market Report 2024: Price Structure and Revenue Indicators Tracking Fluctuations in Price and the Mix of Rentals and Unit Sales

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Water Dispense Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The most comprehensive report available on the water dispense market in Norway. Detailed coverage of the bottled water dispense, point of use and integrated tap systems segments. The report sets out both market and segment totals, with data from 2018 to 2023 and forecasts to 2028. Charting the leading companies by sector including sales volumes to help you understand more about your competitors. Price structure and revenue indicators tracking fluctuations in price and the mix of rentals and unit sales.

The report provides unparalleled insights into the market and category dynamics, tracking industry developments, opportunities and future trends to support business planning. With almost 30 years' experience in research and consultancy to the water cooler industry, the report offers unrivalled insight and expertise.

Report Scope

The report offers unrivalled insights and expertise into the Norway's bottled water dispense (BWD), point of use (POU) and integrated tap systems (ITS) markets. An essential guide for existing players as well as prospective new entrants to Norway's water dispense industry, this report will provide you with the key qualitative and quantitative data required to support your business planning.

This detailed country report explores the trends and developments of Norway's water dispense industry in over 30 charts and tables. These include units installed across the review period 2018 - 2023 and forecast period 2023 - 2028, leading water dispense distributors by installed units and water volume sales, total water consumption, BWD throughput, cancellation rates and BWD to POU unit conversions, machine types, channel distribution, water types, pricing structure and revenue analysis covering average monthly rental, average bottle price and total revenue.

Additional commentary covers M&A and market consolidation, modes of commercialisation split by sector, contract lengths, PESTLE (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal & Environmental) analysis and future water consumption trends.

This report contains easily digestible sections to help you pinpoint the key facts and figures easily and understand the unique dynamics of individual countries and region-wide trends

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Water dispense market evolution, 2018-23

Water dispense total installed units, 2018-23

Water dispense total installed units annual % growth, 2018-23

Water dispense total installed units CAGR, 2018-23

Water dispense total installed units total % growth, 2018-23

Water dispense revenue evolution, 2018-23

Water dispense total installed units forecast, 2023-28f

Water dispense total installed units forecast annual % growth, 2023-28f

Water dispense total installed units forecast CAGR, 2023-28f

Water dispense total installed units forecast total % growth, 2023-28f

Bottled Water Dispense Market

BWD installed units, 2018-23

BWD installed units annual % growth, 2018-23

BWD installed units CAGR, 2018-23

BWD installed units total % growth, 2018-23

BWD installed units % share of total market, 2018-23

BWD units installed by company, 2018-23

BWD company market % share, 2022-23

BWD company % growth, 2022-23

BWD cancellations, 2022-23

BWD total revenue (€ millions), 2022-23

BWD average monthly rental price (€), 2022-23

BWD total revenue from rented units (€ millions), 2022-23

BWD machine functionality % share (chilled-hot-boiling), 2023

BWD still-sparkling functionality % share, 2023

BWD channel distribution % share, 2023

BWD installed units forecast, 2023-28f

BWD installed units forecast annual % growth, 2023-28f

BWD installed units forecast CAGR, 2023-28f

BWD installed units forecast total % growth, 2023-28f

BWD installed units forecast % share of total market, 2023-28f

BWD units per '000 people, 2018 vs 2023 vs 2028f

BWD units per '000 people total % growth, 2018-23

BWD units per '000 people total % growth, 2023-28f

Water Volumes Through Coolers

BWD water volume, 2018-23

BWD water volume annual % growth, 2018-23

BWD water volume CAGR, 2018-23

BWD water volume total % growth, 2018-23

BWD water volumes by company, 2018-23

BWD water volumes company market % share, 2022-23

BWD water volumes company % growth, 2022-23

BWD throughput - litres per dispense unit, 2022-23

BWD throughput - 18.9l bottles per unit per month, 2022-23

BWD average 18.9l bottle price (€), 2022-23

BWD total revenue from bulk bottled water sales (€ millions), 2022-23

BWD water volume forecast, 2023-28f

BWD water volume forecast annual % growth, 2023-28f

BWD water volume forecast CAGR, 2023-28f

BWD water volume forecast total % growth, 2023-28f

Point of Use Market

POU installed units, 2018-23

POU installed units annual % growth, 2018-23

POU installed units CAGR, 2018-23

POU installed units total % growth, 2018-23

POU installed units % share of total market, 2018-23

POU units installed by company, 2018-23

POU company market % share, 2023-23

POU company % growth, 2022-23

BWD to POU conversions, 2022-23

New POU placements, 2022-23

POU total revenue (€ millions), 2022-23

POU average monthly rental price (€), 2022-23

POU total revenue from rented units (€ millions), 2022-23

POU average sales price per unit (€), 2022-23

POU total revenue from sold units (€ millions), 2022-23

POU machine functionality % share (chilled-hot-boiling), 2023

POU still-sparkling functionality % share, 2023

POU channel distribution % share, 2023

POU water types % share (filtered-purified), 2023

POU installed units forecast, 2023-28f

POU installed units forecast annual % growth, 2023-28f

POU installed units forecast CAGR, 2023-28f

POU installed units forecast total % growth, 2023-28f

POU installed units forecast % share of total market, 2023-28f

POU units per '000 people, 2018 vs 2023 vs 2028f

POU units per '000 people total % growth, 2018-23

POU units per '000 people total % growth, 2023-28f

Integrated Tap Systems Market

ITS installed units, 2018-23

ITS installed units annual % growth, 2018-23

ITS installed units CAGR, 2018-23

ITS installed units total % growth, 2018-23

ITS installed units % share of total market, 2018-23

ITS units installed by company, 2018-23

ITS company market % share, 2022-23

ITS company % growth, 2022-23

ITS total revenue (€ millions), 2022-23

ITS average monthly rental price (€), 2022-23

ITS total revenue from rented units (€ millions), 2022-23

ITS average sales price per unit (€), 2022-23

ITS total revenue from sold units (€ millions), 2022-23

ITS machine functionality % share (chilled-hot-boiling), 2023

ITS still-sparkling functionality % share, 2023

ITS channel distribution % share, 2023

ITS installed units forecast, 2023-28f

ITS installed units forecast annual % growth, 2023-28f

ITS installed units forecast CAGR, 2023-28f

ITS installed units forecast total % growth, 2023-28f

ITS installed units forecast % share of total market, 2023-28f

ITS units per '000 people, 2018 vs 2023 vs 2028f

ITS units per '000 people total % growth, 2018-23

ITS units per '000 people total % growth, 2023-28f

