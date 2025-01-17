Saudi Arabia Meat Market Assessment & Forecasts to 2028, with Profiles of Tanmiah Food, Al-Watania Poultry, Almarai, BRF, The Radwa Saudi Food Co, ARASCO Foods, Fakieh Group & Siniora Food Industries

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Meat - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The meat sector in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow from SAR 20 billion ($5.3 billion) in 2023 to SAR 20.6 billion ($5.5 billion) in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 0.5%. In volume terms, the sector is expected to decrease from 814.6 million kg in 2023 to 752.2 million kg in 2028, declining at a CAGR of 1.6%.
Chilled raw packaged meat - whole cuts was the largest category in value and volume terms, while the frozen meat category is forecast to register the fastest volume growth during 2023-28. Food & drinks specialists was the largest distribution channel in the UAE's meat sector. Tanmiah Food Company, Al-Watania Poultry, and Farm Fresh Meats, Inc. were the top three companies in the country.
Report Scope
- Per capita consumption of meat in the Saudi Arabia was higher than regional and global levels in 2023.
- The per capita consumption of Chilled raw packaged meat - whole cuts was higher in the Saudi Arabia compared to other meat categories in 2023
- Food & drinks specialists was the leading distribution channel in the Saudi Arabian meat sector, with a value share of 58.4% in 2023
- Rigid plastics accounted for a share of 53.2% in 2023
Reasons to Buy
- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis
- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities
- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning
- The team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion
- Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.
Company Coverage:
- Tanmiah Food Company
- Al-Watania Poultry
- Americana Group
- Almarai
- BRF
- The Radwa Saudi Food Company
- ARASCO Foods
- Fakieh Group
- Al Munajem
- Siniora Food Industries
Key Topics Covered:
- Market Environment
- Value and Volume Share of the Saudi Arabia in the Global and Middle East and Africa Markets
- Growth Analysis of the Saudi Arabia Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Middle East and Africa Market
- PCC and PCE of the Saudi Arabia Compared to the Global and Middle East and Africa Markets
- Sector Deep Dive
- Market Size Analysis
- Category Deep Dive
- Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category
- Market Size Analysis - Category: Ambient Meat
- Market Size Analysis - Category: Chilled Raw Packaged Meat - Processed
- Market Size Analysis - Category: Chilled Raw Packaged Meat - Whole Cuts
- Market Size Analysis - Category: Fresh Meat (Counter)
- Market Size Analysis - Category: Frozen Meat
- Distribution Analysis
- Channel Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies - Value and Volume Shares
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category
- Private Label Share Analysis by Category
- Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products
- Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category
- Packaging Analysis
- Pack Material Growth Analysis
- Pack Type Growth Analysis
- Closure Type Growth Analysis
- Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis
- City Deep Dive
- Market Size Analysis of Top five Cities by Category
- Consumer graphics
- Demographic Analysis
- Macroeconomic Analysis
- GDP Growth and Inflation
- Population Growth
- Labor Market Trend
- Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends
- The Saudi Arabia Risk Index (GCRI) 2023
- The Saudi Arabia Risk Analysis - Compared to Global and Middle East and Africa Markets
List of 108 countries analyzed to identify the high-potential countries in different regions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/coyon4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.