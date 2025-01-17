MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Global Industry Trends Opportunities and Forecasts 2020-2030

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market was valued at USD 22.76 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 33.23 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.58%.

The Global MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market is at the forefront of genomics and molecular biology, representing a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are small RNA molecules that play a pivotal role in regulating gene expression across various biological processes. This market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, fueled by the increasing recognition of miRNAs' significance in understanding disease mechanisms and identifying potential therapeutic targets. With their involvement in crucial cellular pathways related to development, immunity, and disease, miRNAs have become key targets for research and diagnostic applications.







A primary driver of the global miRNA sequencing and assay market is the growing demand for personalized medicine and precision diagnostics. Researchers and clinicians are leveraging miRNA profiling to develop targeted therapies and identify biomarkers for early disease detection. By understanding the unique miRNA expression patterns associated with different diseases, healthcare professionals can tailor treatment strategies to individual patients, maximizing efficacy and minimizing side effects. This emphasis on personalized approaches to healthcare has propelled the adoption of miRNA sequencing and assay technologies across diverse clinical specialties.



The Global MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market represents a vital component of the genomics and molecular biology landscape, driven by the growing recognition of miRNAs' role in health and disease. With increasing demand for personalized medicine, technological advancements, and a deeper understanding of miRNA biology, this market is poised for continued growth and innovation. As researchers and clinicians harness the power of miRNA sequencing and assay technologies to unlock new insights into disease mechanisms and develop targeted therapies, the potential for transformative advancements in healthcare is immense.



Key Market Trends

Integration of Bioinformatics Tools



The integration of bioinformatics tools has emerged as a significant driver in boosting the Global MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market. MiRNA sequencing and assays generate copious amounts of data, making it essential to harness sophisticated computational techniques for data analysis and interpretation. Bioinformatics tools have filled this crucial role, enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of miRNA research and applications. The process begins with Evercode's split-pool combinatorial barcoding, a proprietary technology that assigns cell-specific barcode combinations to molecules.



Initially, cells are fixed and permeabilized, effectively transforming them into their own reaction vessels and eliminating the need for capturing individual cells in droplets or microwells. The split-pool barcoding system then assigns an exponentially vast array of barcode combinations to the cells, enabling scalability far beyond other technologies.



This approach allows for the parallel processing of up to 1 million cells, even if collected on different days. One of the key advantages of integrating bioinformatics tools into miRNA sequencing and assay workflows is their ability to manage and analyze complex miRNA data. MiRNA sequences are relatively short, and they can have multiple isoforms, making their analysis intricate. Bioinformatics software and algorithms have been specifically designed to handle these intricacies, allowing researchers to accurately identify and quantify miRNAs, distinguish them from other small RNAs, and perform quality control on sequencing data.



Bioinformatics tools play a pivotal role in identifying differentially expressed miRNAs. These tools apply statistical methods to discern significant changes in miRNA expression levels between experimental conditions, such as healthy and disease states. This capability is critical for biomarker discovery and understanding the regulatory roles of miRNAs in various biological processes.



The integration of bioinformatics tools is also pivotal in uncovering miRNA-target interactions and regulatory networks. These tools predict potential mRNA targets of miRNAs, shedding light on the downstream effects of miRNA dysregulation. This information is invaluable for understanding disease mechanisms and developing targeted therapies. Bioinformatics resources assist in the integration of miRNA data with other omics data, such as mRNA and proteomic profiles. The combined analysis of multiple data types is essential for elucidating complex regulatory networks and molecular interactions, particularly in personalized medicine and disease research.



Regional Insights



Based on Region, North America have emerged as the dominant region in the Global MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market in 2024, holding the largest market share. The United States and Canada, in particular, have highly advanced healthcare systems with a strong emphasis on research and innovation. The integration of miRNA profiling into clinical practice, precision medicine initiatives, and the development of targeted therapies has significantly contributed to the adoption of miRNA sequencing and assays.

North America hosts a significant portion of the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. These companies play a pivotal role in drug discovery and development, where miRNA profiling is extensively used for target identification, companion diagnostics, and biomarker discovery. The close collaboration between academia and the industry further fuels the demand for miRNA technologies.



Key Market Players in the MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

QIAGEN

PerkinElmer

Abcam

New England Biolabs

Takara Bio USA

Lexogen

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:



In this report, the Global MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market, By Technology:

Sequencing By Synthesis

Sequencing By Oligonucleotide Ligation and Detection (SOLiD)

Nanopore Sequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Single Molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market, By Application:

Cancer

Polyglutamine Diseases

Autoimmune Disease

Schizophrenia

Others

MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market, By Workflow:

Library Preparation

Sequencing

Data Analysis & Storage

MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market, By End-use:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

