Niger Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025, Featuring Airtel Niger, Zamani Telecom, Moov Africa Niger and Niger Telecom

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Niger today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Total telecom service revenue in the Niger is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%, during 2024-2029 primarily supported by growth in mobile data, mobile voice, and fixed broadband service segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at the CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period, driven by increasing mobile internet subscriptions, growth in 3G and 4G subscriptions, and increasing mobile data ARPU and subscribers, on the back of growing need for OTT services.

Fixed broadband service revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2024-2029, supported by ongoing efforts by the government to expand fixed broadband network coverage in the country to improve broadband penetration of the population.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Niger.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Report Scope

The overall telecom service revenue in Niger will grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2024-2029.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at the CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period, driven by increasing mobile internet subscriptions, growth in 3G and 4G subscriptions, and increasing mobile data ARPU and subscribers, on the back of growing need for OTT services.

Airtel Niger and Zamani Telecom are the two major telecom operators in the country, accounting for 44.5% and 30% share respectively.

Company Coverage:

Airtel Niger

Zamani Telecom

Moov Africa Niger

Niger Telecom

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

