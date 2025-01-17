Global Wealth Management Competitive Dynamics 2024: Benchmarking the World's Leading Wealth Managers by Managed Client Assets and Financial Performance

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wealth Management: Competitive Dynamics 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report benchmarks the world's leading wealth managers by managed client assets and financial performance. It covers the 50 most prominent institutions, including standalone private banks and wealth managers, as well as competitors that are part of larger universal financial groups. The report discusses wealth managers by assets under management, as well as providing financial analysis and identifying competitive trends, whereby external and internal factors such as geopolitics and acquisitions are examined.



In 2023, wealth managers experienced a strong rebound in markets, driven by recovering equity valuations and increased client activity. Assets under management (AUM) grew significantly, supported by net inflows and rising portfolio values. Revenues increased as fee-based services gained momentum, while net interest income (NII) continued to contribute to profits amid higher-interest-rate environments.

Despite these gains, wealth managers faced pressure from rising operational costs and regulatory demands, requiring a focus on efficiency and client engagement to sustain profitability. Wealth managers have maintained strong momentum in 2024, with continued growth in AUM driven by alternative investments and the technology sector. Revenues and profits remain robust, supported by diversification into private equity, infrastructure, and active management, while wealth managers adapt to evolving market conditions with strategic cost-cutting and operational efficiencies.



Report Scope

AUM grew significantly in 2023 thanks to favorable markets and higher net inflows.

The biggest continue to get even bigger, fueled by increased merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.

The digitalization of the wealth management industry is paying off, improving operational efficiency and attracting the next generation of investors through personalized and accessible financial solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Wealth Mangers by AUM

Financial Analysis

Competitive Trends

Company Coverage:

ABN AMRO

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of China

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Barclays

BMO

BNP Paribas

BNY Mellon

Charles Schwab

China Merchants Bank

Citigroup

DBS

Deutsche Bank

Edmond de Rothschild

EFG International

Goldman Sachs

HSBC

ICBC

IIFL

Investec

J. Safra Sarasin

J.P. Morgan

Julius Baer

Lombard Odier

Morgan Stanley

NatWest

Nordea

Northern Trust

Nedbank

OCBC

Pictet

Quintet

RBC

Rothschild & Co

Santander

Societe Generale

Standard Chartered

TD Bank

UBP

UBS

Vontobel

Wells Fargo

Credit Suisse

Focus Financial Partners

Kovitz Management

Mariner Wealth Advisors

Fourth Street Performance Partners

Cetera Holdings

Avantax

First Republic Bank

Flagstar

Signature Bank

First Citizens Bank

Silicon Valley Bank

Ellevest

Girls Who Invest

Raymond James

ICICI

HDFC

Betterment

Wealthfront

Personal Capital Advisors

Acorns

Vanguard

Moneyfarm

Wealthify

Nutmeg

