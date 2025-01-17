Global Wealth Management Competitive Dynamics 2024: Benchmarking the World's Leading Wealth Managers by Managed Client Assets and Financial Performance

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wealth Management: Competitive Dynamics 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report benchmarks the world's leading wealth managers by managed client assets and financial performance. It covers the 50 most prominent institutions, including standalone private banks and wealth managers, as well as competitors that are part of larger universal financial groups. The report discusses wealth managers by assets under management, as well as providing financial analysis and identifying competitive trends, whereby external and internal factors such as geopolitics and acquisitions are examined.
In 2023, wealth managers experienced a strong rebound in markets, driven by recovering equity valuations and increased client activity. Assets under management (AUM) grew significantly, supported by net inflows and rising portfolio values. Revenues increased as fee-based services gained momentum, while net interest income (NII) continued to contribute to profits amid higher-interest-rate environments.
Despite these gains, wealth managers faced pressure from rising operational costs and regulatory demands, requiring a focus on efficiency and client engagement to sustain profitability. Wealth managers have maintained strong momentum in 2024, with continued growth in AUM driven by alternative investments and the technology sector. Revenues and profits remain robust, supported by diversification into private equity, infrastructure, and active management, while wealth managers adapt to evolving market conditions with strategic cost-cutting and operational efficiencies.
Report Scope
- AUM grew significantly in 2023 thanks to favorable markets and higher net inflows.
- The biggest continue to get even bigger, fueled by increased merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.
- The digitalization of the wealth management industry is paying off, improving operational efficiency and attracting the next generation of investors through personalized and accessible financial solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Wealth Mangers by AUM
- Financial Analysis
- Competitive Trends
Company Coverage:
- ABN AMRO
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch
- Bank of China
- Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
- Barclays
- BMO
- BNP Paribas
- BNY Mellon
- Charles Schwab
- China Merchants Bank
- Citigroup
- DBS
- Deutsche Bank
- Edmond de Rothschild
- EFG International
- Goldman Sachs
- HSBC
- ICBC
- IIFL
- Investec
- J. Safra Sarasin
- J.P. Morgan
- Julius Baer
- Lombard Odier
- Morgan Stanley
- NatWest
- Nordea
- Northern Trust
- Nedbank
- OCBC
- Pictet
- Quintet
- RBC
- Rothschild & Co
- Santander
- Societe Generale
- Standard Chartered
- TD Bank
- UBP
- UBS
- Vontobel
- Wells Fargo
- Credit Suisse
- Focus Financial Partners
- Kovitz Management
- Mariner Wealth Advisors
- Fourth Street Performance Partners
- Cetera Holdings
- Avantax
- First Republic Bank
- Flagstar
- Signature Bank
- First Citizens Bank
- Silicon Valley Bank
- Ellevest
- Girls Who Invest
- Raymond James
- ICICI
- HDFC
- Betterment
- Wealthfront
- Personal Capital Advisors
- Acorns
- Vanguard
- Moneyfarm
- Wealthify
- Nutmeg
