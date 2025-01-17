ICDR® Launches Malaysia Committee to Enhance International Dispute Resolution Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR), the international division of the American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services, today announced the launch of its Malaysia Committee. The Committee is designed to enhance ICDR’s regional presence and promote its international arbitration and mediation services.

Louise Azmi, partner at Skrine, will chair the ICDR Malaysia Committee. With more than 20 years of experience, Azmi specializes in commercial litigation, fraud and asset recovery, and maritime and shipping. Recognized for her advocacy skills, she was praised in the Legal 500 United Kingdom edition as “having achieved some frankly astonishing results.” Azmi also serves as an arbitrator, mediator and adjudicator, bringing extensive expertise and leadership to her role as chair.

“The formation of the ICDR Malaysia Committee is an important next step in our ongoing mission to provide exceptional dispute resolution services in the region,” said Thara Gopalan, vice president of ICDR. “We are excited for this Committee to spearhead initiatives that deepen understanding and advance arbitration and mediation practices in Malaysia. With Louise Azmi and other distinguished members at the helm, the Committee will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of alternative dispute resolution in the country.”

The Committee will host a series of events each year, targeting members of the legal and business communities, including in-house counsel, transactional lawyers and dispute resolution professionals. These events will provide a platform for dialogue and education while promoting ICDR’s leading practices in international arbitration and mediation.

The launch of the ICDR Malaysia Committee follows ICDR’s successful introduction of its Greater China and Singapore Committees in 2024, underscoring the ICDR’s commitment to advancing international dispute resolution throughout Asia. The ICDR Malaysia Committee will work closely with regional legal and business communities to expand ICDR’s services in Malaysia.

To mark the launch, the ICDR will host a cocktail reception at Colony @ Vipod KLCC in Kuala Lumpur on January 23, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. The event will bring together key stakeholders from across the legal and business sectors. To register for the event, please click here.

For more information about the ICDR and its Asian initiatives, please visit: www.icdr.org/asia-cmc.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading ADR service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The ICDR is the international division of the AAA and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.