First Busey Corporation Receives Federal Reserve Approval to Acquire CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. and LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Busey Corporation (“Busey”) (NASDAQ: BUSE), the holding company for Busey Bank, today announced it has received the approval of the Federal Reserve to acquire by merger CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (“CrossFirst”), the holding company for CrossFirst Bank. Both companies received shareholder approval for the transaction on Dec. 20, 2024.

“We are pleased to have received regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve,” said Van Dukeman, Busey Chairman and CEO. “This is another significant milestone in completing this transformational business combination. We are excited about expanding Busey’s regional operating model in high-growth metro markets like Kansas City, Wichita, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Phoenix and more, and look forward to bringing these two strong companies together to deliver service excellence to customers and communities across our footprint.”

Busey and CrossFirst intend to close the holding company merger on March 1, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions, including the receipt of approval from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. The transaction has also been approved by the Kansas Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

Busey will operate CrossFirst Bank as a separate banking subsidiary of Busey until it is merged with Busey Bank, which is expected to occur in late June 2025. At the time of the bank merger, CrossFirst Bank banking centers will become branches of Busey Bank. Busey and CrossFirst have been actively engaged in integration planning since the announcement of the transaction.

“We’re excited this step in the process has been completed,” said Mike Maddox, CrossFirst CEO, President and Director. “As we have said all along, Busey’s like-minded culture and customer approach are an ideal fit for our teams, along with the customers and communities we serve. This partnership will allow us to continue delivering the products, services and expertise they expect and deserve.”

The partnership will bolster Busey’s commercial banking relationships and offer additional opportunities to grow its wealth management business and its payment technology solutions subsidiary, FirsTech, Inc., in new, growing markets. The combined company is expected to create a premier full-service commercial bank serving clients from 77 full-service locations across 10 states with combined total assets of approximately $20 billion, $17 billion in total deposits, $15 billion in total loans and $14 billion in wealth assets under care. With a diversified client, loan and deposit base, this scale provides opportunities to augment business models through new customer and product channels.

Through compatible banking philosophies and cultures, complementary business models, combined capital strength and increased economies of scale, the combination is also expected to significantly enhance key performance metrics with meaningful improvements in net interest margin and efficiency, driving increased profitability and returns to our shareholders.

About First Busey Corporation

As of September 30, 2024, First Busey Corporation (Nasdaq: BUSE) was an $11.99 billion financial holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

Busey Bank, a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of First Busey Corporation, had total assets of $11.95 billion as of September 30, 2024, and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois. Busey Bank currently has 62 banking centers, with 21 in Central Illinois markets, 17 in suburban Chicago markets, 20 in the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area, three in Southwest Florida, and one in Indianapolis. More information about Busey Bank can be found at busey.com.

Through Busey’s Wealth Management division, the Company provides a full range of asset management, investment, brokerage, fiduciary, philanthropic advisory, tax preparation, and farm management services to individuals, businesses, and foundations. Assets under care totaled $13.69 billion as of September 30, 2024. More information about Busey’s Wealth Management services can be found at busey.com/wealthmanagement.

Busey Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, FirsTech, specializes in the evolving financial technology needs of small and medium-sized businesses, highly regulated enterprise industries, and financial institutions. FirsTech provides comprehensive and innovative payment technology solutions, including online, mobile, and voice-recognition bill payments; money and data movement; merchant services; direct debit services; lockbox remittance processing for payments made by mail; and walk-in payments at retail agents. Additionally, FirsTech simplifies client workflows through integrations enabling support with billing, reconciliation, bill reminders, and treasury services. More information about FirsTech can be found at firstechpayments.com.

For the first time, Busey was named among the World’s Best Banks for 2024 by Forbes, earning a spot on the list among 68 U.S. banks and 403 banks worldwide. Additionally, Busey Bank was honored to be named among America’s Best Banks by Forbes magazine for the third consecutive year. Ranked 40th overall in 2024, Busey was the second-ranked bank headquartered in Illinois of the six that made this year’s list and the highest-ranked bank of those with more than $10 billion in assets. Busey is humbled to be named among the 2024 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, the 2024 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions and Investments, the 2024 Best Places to Work in Illinois by Daily Herald Business Ledger, the 2024 Best Places to Work in Indiana by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and the 2024 Best Companies to Work For in Florida by Florida Trend magazine. We are honored to be consistently recognized globally, nationally and locally for our engaged culture of integrity and commitment to community development.

For more information about us, visit busey.com.

About CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, CrossFirst Bank. CrossFirst Bank is a full-service financial institution that offers products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, has locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.

CrossFirst Bank was organized by a group of financial executives and prominent business leaders with a shared vision to couple highly experienced people with technology to offer unprecedented levels of personal service to clients. CrossFirst Bank strives to be the most trusted bank serving its markets, which we believe has driven value for our stockholders. We are committed to a culture of serving our clients and communities in extraordinary ways by providing personalized, relationship-based banking. We believe that success is achieved through establishing and growing the trust of our clients, employees, stakeholders, and communities. For more information, visit investors.crossfirstbankshares.com.

