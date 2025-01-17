DealFlow Events Engages Harvest Communications, With Syndication Powered by IBN, as Official Marketing Partner for The Microcap Conference 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Harvest Communications , a full service Communications and Content Creation agency, building trust through compelling narratives and authentic brand stories, is proud to serve as an Official Marketing Partner for The Microcap Conference by DealFlow Events.

Working in conjunction with Investor Brand Network (IBN) , Harvest will conduct onsite interviews with presenting companies while IBN will amplify their reach via its unrivaled syndication networks. The Microcap Conference is set to take place Jan. 28 - 30, 2025, at the renowned Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Microcap Conference has established itself as a vital forum for investment, networking and collaboration in the microcap space. Building on 20+ years of experience hosting premier financial conferences, DealFlow Events anticipates this next conference will attract senior executives from growth companies, institutional and retail investors, industry leaders from brokerage and accounting firms, attorneys, investor relations professionals, and more.

Harvest Communications brings years of experience working with C-Suite executives to tailor their brands and personalize their presence, to convey brand messages and corporate disclosures that educate and inform through authentic and candid content.

Carmel Fisher, CEO and Founder of Harvest Communications and Executive Producer of The Harvest Podcast , stated: “Storytelling is at the heart of every successful business. We’re excited to help CEOs share their unique journeys and visions that drive market innovation. From breakthrough technologies to game-changing solutions, we are looking forward to conducting powerful, insightful interviews and related content in this inaugural opportunity to partner with Dealflow Events.”

IBN, named an official Media Sponsor for The MicroCap Conference, will amplify the reach of Harvest Communications’ The Harvest Podcast, and highlight keynote speakers, sponsors, and the conference itself by leveraging IBN’s extensive syndication network of over 5,000 partners and its cutting-edge multi-brand social media technologies.

Each presenting company will be offered a complimentary onsite podcast interview conducted by Carmel Fisher of Harvest Communications with the opportunity for additional syndication via IBN upon agreeing to a demonstration of their services.

Phillip LoFaso, Managing Director of DealFlow Events, remarked: "Our team is thrilled to partner with both Harvest Communications and IBN, who have helped us extend our reach and bring even more investors and companies than last year.”

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations for IBN, added: "We are delighted to continue our collaboration with DealFlow Events and partner with Harvest Communications and The Harvest Podcast for The Microcap Conference. This event offers unparalleled opportunities for education and networking within the microcap community. Our team is committed to ensuring maximum visibility for the conference and its participants through our comprehensive communication strategies."

With a robust agenda of presentations, panels, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities, The Microcap Conference promises to be an exceptional gathering for microcap investors.

Registration is now open! To secure your spot, visit: https://TheMicrocapConference.com/Tickets

About Harvest Communications

Founded on years of experience guiding 500+ small businesses, micro- and small-cap companies to solidify their brand positioning in the minds of their consumers, existing shareholders and potential investors, Harvest creates riveting, custom content based on data-driven insights, accuracy and authenticity. From The Harvest Podcast, to Filmed Interviews, Brand Videos, Digital Marketing, and News Distribution via their network of syndication partners, they aim to support internal corporate functions, and offer an extension of services and expertise.

For more information, please visit https://www.harvestcomms.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

