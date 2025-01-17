Live Betting Drives Higher Player Spending and Garners More Betting Budget According to Comprehensive Analysis of 3.8 Million Players (Bettors): Optimove Insights

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove Insights, the research arm of Optimove, the #1 CRM Marketing platform for iGaming and sports betting, has released a comprehensive analysis of live (in-play) betting trends. The analysis of 3,794,500 monthly sportsbook bettors from January to December 2024 in the United States, United Kingdom, Greece, Italy, and Spain reveals that live betting accounts for on average 54% of total bets, with Greece leading at 70%. The analysis also shows that in each country, the average monthly bet amount per player was higher for live versus pre-match bets. The U.S.A. led the way with bettors averaging the highest monthly live betting amount of $1583.90 vs. $846.20 for pre-game (match), an 87% increase.

Further, the data reveals that players who bet live bet more on average per month than those who bet pre-match only.

As defined by Investopedia: “Live betting, also known as “in-play betting,” refers to gambling that occurs after a game has started. It allows viewers to place bets throughout the game rather than only before its start.”

The Optimove Insights analysis revealed the following:



On average, 54% of the global monthly bet amount is placed through live bets

The analysis of the portion of live bet amount versus pre-match bet amount out of the total monthly bet amount is below:

Greece: 70% of the total bet amounts placed live

Italy: 57% of the total bet amounts placed live

Spain: 55% of the total bet amounts placed live

United States: 52% of the total bet amounts placed live

United Kingdom: 34% of the total bet amounts placed live

On average, fifty-four percent (54%) of the monthly bet amounts were live bets across the 5 countries analyzed. (See chart 1)

Live bettors have a higher monthly average spend than pre-match bettors

The analysis of the average monthly bet amount per player of live bets versus pre-match bets revealed the following:

United States: 87% increase pre-match to live

Live bet: $1,583.90 average monthly bet amount

Pre-match: $846.20 average monthly bet amount

Greece: 156% increase pre-match to live

Live bet: $1,063.90 average monthly bet amount

Pre-match: $416.00 average monthly bet amount

Italy: 368% increase pre-match to live

Live bet: $690.40 average monthly bet amount

Pre-Match: $147.60 average monthly bet amount

Spain: 94% increase pre-match to live

Live bet: $932.40 average monthly bet amount

Pre-match: $479.70 average monthly bet amount



United Kingdom: 23% increase pre-match to live

Live bet: $234.40 average monthly bet amount

Pre-match: $189.80 average monthly bet amount

These data underscore the significant role live betting plays across these markets, consistently outpacing pre-match betting in both preference and average spending. (See chart 2)

This analysis illuminates the growing importance of live betting in driving player engagement and revenue for sportsbook operators. With live betting accounting for over half of total bet amounts in most markets, it is clear that real-time, dynamic betting experiences resonate strongly with players. Moreover, the higher average spend by live bettors highlights the potential for operators to enhance player lifetime value through targeted, timely personalized messages to players.

About Optimove Insights

Optimove Insights is the analytical and research arm of Optimove, dedicated to providing valuable industry insights and data-driven research to empower B2C businesses.

