Rezolve Ai Applauds Trump Administration's Move to Prioritize Cryptocurrency as a National Initiative

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in AI-driven retail innovation, welcomes the recent announcement by the Trump Administration of its intention to designate cryptocurrency as a national priority. This move underscores the growing recognition of digital assets as a potential transformative force in the global economy and aligns closely with Rezolve Ai’s ongoing initiatives to integrate cryptocurrency into mainstream retail experiences.

This development further reinforces Rezolve Ai's groundbreaking initiative with Tether to create a non-custodial crypto wallet embedded within the Rezolve Brain Checkout platform. This initiative aims to empower consumers to use any cryptocurrency to seamlessly make purchases at retailers worldwide, breaking barriers to adoption and democratizing access to digital currencies.

“We commend the administration for elevating cryptocurrency to the national stage,” said Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai. “We believe this decision validates the direction we have taken with Tether to ensure crypto becomes not only a viable payment option but also an accessible tool for consumers everywhere. By embedding crypto capabilities directly into our Brain Checkout platform, we aim to bridge the gap between digital innovation and practical retail applications.”

Rezolve Ai believes that designating cryptocurrency as a national priority will spur innovation, drive regulatory clarity, and accelerate adoption across industries, including retail. The company remains committed to working with key partners to deliver solutions that integrate advanced AI and blockchain technologies, paving the way for a seamless digital payment ecosystem.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

Media Contact

Rezolve AI

Urmee Khan

Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

+15162222560

investors@rezolve.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward looking in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “aim,” “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Rezolve’s statements regarding the benefits of the Trump Administration designating cryptocurrency as a national priority, the benefits of cryptocurrency and to Rezolve’s initiative with Tether. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. None of Rezolve nor any other person is responsible for updating or revising any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.