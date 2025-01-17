TX RX Systems Introduces a Bi-Directional Amplifier That Redefines Excellence in RF Communication Technology

ANGOLA, N,Y., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just one year after compiling a team of DAS Engineering experts to spearhead TX RX System’s re-entry into in-building RF solutions, their dedicated DAS department is redefining the landscape of inbuilding DAS Solutions. TX RX Systems, founded by the visionary Daniel P. Kaegebein—the original patent holder of the Bi-Directional Amplifier—proudly announces the release of its most ambitious and advanced Bi-Directional Amplifier to date. Engineered with precision and built to tackle the most complex communication challenges, this product celebrates decades of expertise, innovation, and dedication to the RF industry.

This industrial Bi-Directional Amplifier is an extraordinary achievement in intelligent RF system design. Weighing an impressive 670 pounds and capable of simultaneously supporting VHF, UHF, and 800MHz frequencies, it sets a new benchmark for performance, reliability, and adaptability.

A Technological Masterpiece with Real-World Impact

This state-of-the-art Bi-Directional Amplifier is more than a technical marvel—it’s a practical solution designed for mission-critical applications. With 12 windows—6 uplink and 6 downlink—the amplifier ensures robust communication in even the most demanding environments. This inline BDA delivers +37dBm downlink output power with 50dB of gain and +0dBm uplink output power with 45dB of gain. It is built to ensure seamless, interference-free connectivity.

The amplifier also incorporates advanced features for reliability, including alarms for power supply failure, DC loss per deck, low-level alerts, and PA failure. Its redundant power supply system ensures uninterrupted performance by automatically switching to a backup power source in case of primary supply loss.

Designed for the Most Challenging Applications

Whether ensuring dependable communication for first responders in emergency situations, supporting expansive distribution centers, or maintaining uninterrupted signals in urban infrastructure, this amplifier is built for environments where ordinary solutions fall short. Its capabilities are tailored to meet the needs of industries that demand excellence and reliability without compromise.

A Legacy of Innovation and Craftsmanship

TX RX Systems operates from a single location in Angola, NY, where every product is designed, built, and shipped with meticulous care. This amplifier exemplifies the company’s commitment to solving challenges that standard, off-the-shelf solutions cannot address. It is the latest achievement in a storied history that began with the original invention of the Bi-Directional Amplifier, a technology that revolutionized the RF industry.

“This isn’t just a product launch; it’s a celebration of what our company stands for—ingenuity, craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Tim Mattulke, CEO at TX RX Systems, “This amplifier reflects the dedication and brilliance of our team, and it’s a testament to the difference we make in the RF world.”

Setting the Standard for RF Excellence

Since 1976, TX RX Systems has specialized in creating intelligent RF solutions tailored to the most demanding applications. With this latest Bi-Directional Amplifier, the company once again proves its position as the trusted leader in the RF industry, delivering solutions that combine innovation, reliability, and performance.

Availability and Contact Information

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, please contact:

Jay Slomba

Director of Business Development & Strategic Marketing

jslomba@txrx.com - 716-217-3117