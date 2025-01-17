Cobalt Introduces the New Model R31 Surf Luxury Runabout at the 2025 Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show

NEODESHA, Kan., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Boats has introduced another way for families to enjoy wake surfing, the latest development in watersports, with its Model R31 Surf, a ‘just-right’ sized day boat that also provides style, ample interior room and a full complement of luxury features. With its 31’ 5” LOA and 9’ 10” beam, the spacious R31 Surf offers family-friendly surf action along with the handling, performance, luxury amenities and comfort that are the hallmarks of Cobalt, and attendees of this year’s Atlanta Boat Show were able to get the first view of the R31 Surf – along with other Cobalt models – at its public launch.

Equipped with Cobalt’s Surf Gate™ technology, along with Dual Independent Drive Trim and intuitive Garmin Surf controls, the R31 Surf creates perfectly sculped waves that can be tailored to riders of all skill levels, from first-time surfers to seasoned wave riders.

Standard power comes from twin Volvo 380-hp V-8 engines, with a range of other options that include twin Volvo or Mercruiser powerplants providing up to 430 hp each. The R31 Surf’s clean lines and contemporary design are complemented by a deep cockpit and greater freeboard for a more spacious interior and larger bow and cockpit areas. Standard features include dual touchscreen Garmin displays, digital switches, a Volvo joystick control for effortless maneuvering, a wealth of cupholders, a cockpit side-entry step, a below-deck head, a swim platform with flip-down step and a six-speaker audio system. Options include a veriety of audio upgrades, including a Harman Kardon “Platinum Audio” package – a 14-speaker, 4,000-watt systsem acoustically tuned to your boat – along with a bow-and-head-accessible watersports closet, programmable RGB LED lighting, a hydraulic swim platform upgrade, a hardtop soundbar, and a food-prep galley with a refrigerator drawer and pull-out walnut charcuterie board. Available operational features include a Seakeeper gyroscopic stabilization system, a bow thruster, Cobalt’s patented Splash & Stow inflatables management system, up to five wireless phone chargers, hull side windows, matte black surface finishes, multiple tower styles and even a rear-view camera.

The 2025 Atlanta Boat Show was held Jan. 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center. In addition to the new Model R31 Surf, Cobalt exhibited a full range of its other models via its organizing dealer, Singleton Marine.

“The ideal size for an active family getaway, the new R31 Surf makes wake surfing easy and comfortable, complementing the performance and luxury that boaters have come to expect from Cobalt,” said Jason Turner, Cobalt’s president. “We’re confident that attendees of the Atlanta Boat Show were impressed with its blend of size, performance and luxury.”

The new R31 Surf is available now at your nearby Cobalt World Class Dealer.

About Cobalt :

Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com .

