Apple Purges Mobile App Store: Pixalate’s December 2024 Delisted Mobile Apps Report Finds 400K+ Apps Delisted Across Apple (336.5K) & Google (64K) App Stores

Pixalate research finds 2.6 million apps were delisted from the Google Play Store (2.1 million) and Apple App Store (500k) in 2024

London, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the December 2024 Delisted Mobile Apps Report - Apple App Store and Google Play Store, analyzing apps that were found to be delisted in December 2024.

The report identifies applications that are no longer downloadable from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, according to Pixalate’s data. Delisted apps do not reflect the initiator of the delisting action, i.e., Apple, Google, or the app developer. While some apps are delisted for benign reasons, others are removed due to more nefarious behaviors, including ad fraud and non-compliance with privacy regulations or app store policies, which may cause advertisers to be exposed to potential financial or legal risks.

Because apps can be delisted for various reasons, Pixalate neither asserts nor assigns a reason for any delisting action. Additionally, the initiator of the delisting is not generally publicly available information, so it is often not possible to know whether the app store or the developer triggered the removal.

Pixalate’s research focuses on app profile information. It provides various insights observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream, such as the developer’s country of registry, the level of app abandonment, and the number of delisted apps with advertising (an app-ads.txt file).

Key Findings: Delisted Mobile Apps (December 2024)

Google Play Store

  • Millions of Apps Delisted: 2.1M total delisted in 2024
    • 63,803 apps delisted in December 2024
    • 383,102 apps delisted had open programmatic advertising in 2024 (i.e., an app-ads.txt file)
    • 13,051 apps with app-ads.txt were removed in December 2024
  • Ghost Apps: 81% of apps delisted from the Google Play Store in December 2024 had no listed country of registration
    • 3.2k+ delisted apps were registered in North America
    • 4.6k apps delisted in December 2024 were registered in Asia-Pacific (APAC), the most among global regions
    • United States-registered apps had the highest number of delistings in the Google Play Store (3k+), followed by India (1.3k)

Apple App Store

  • Apple App Store Exodus: 336.5k apps delisted in December 2024, representing 68% of all apps delisted in 2024
    • Q4 2024 saw the most apps delisted from the Apple App Store (337k) since Q2 2022 (439k)
    • 40k apps delisted had open programmatic advertising in 2024 (app-ads.txt)
    • 27k apps with apps-ads.txt were removed in December 2024
  • Ghost Apps: 89% of apps delisted from the Apple App Store in December 2024 had no listed country of registration
    • 12.6k apps delisted in December 2024 were registered in North America (NA), the most among global regions
    • United States-registered apps had the highest number of delistings in the Apple App Store Store (11.4k+), followed by China with (4.4k)

Top 10 Apps Delisted From Apple App Store in December 2024, as measured by Pixalate

RankApp IDApp TitleEstimated User RatingsDeveloper Name
1339532909REDBOX: Rent, Stream & Buy531Kredbox
23563364335-0 Radio Police Scanner425KSmartest Apps LLC
31661087323飞机大厨：空中烹饪384KNordcurrent UAB
4497595276The Simpsons™: Tapped Out189KElectronic Arts Inc.
51403455040Hello Stars184KSamShui Corporation
6589625334Yummly Recipes & Meal Planning149KYummly, Inc
71582575774Beat Duel - Music Battle142KDalian Jingmao Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd.
86450140383Talkie: Personalized AI Chats124KSUBSUP PTE. LTD.
9370790558Submarino: Compras Online111Kamericanas s.a.
101517616712Blush Mark: Girls Happy Hour111KBLUSH MARK OUTFITTERS INC

Top 10 Apps Delisted From Google Play Store in December 2024, as measured by Pixalate

RankApp IDApp TitleEstimated DownloadsDeveloper Name
1com.gameloft.android.ANMP.GloftAGHMAsphalt Nitro100MGameloft SE
2com.gameloft.android.ANMP.GloftA3HMBrothers in Arms™ 350MGameloft SE
3com.budgestudios.StrawberryShortcakeSweetShopStrawberry Shortcake Sweets50MBudge Studios
4com.flashalert2017.version1Flashlight: Led Torch Light50MJP Software Studio
5com.feelingtouch.gnz.realisticZombie World War10MFT Games
6com.chaozhuo.gameassistantOctopus - Gamepad, Keymapper10MOctopus Gaming Studio
7com.dianyun.chikiiChikii-Play PC Games10MChikii Cloud Game
8com.ea.gp.easportsufc2EA SPORTS™ UFC® Mobile 210MELECTRONIC ARTS
9com.budgestudios.ludorum.chuggingtonChuggington: Kids Train Game10MBudge Studios
10com.budgestudios.googleplay.StrawberryShortcakeIceCreamIslandStrawberry Shortcake Ice Cream10MBudge Studios

To compile this research, Pixalate's data science team examined over 7.2 million delisted apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store between January 2021 and December 2024.

Download the complete reports here:

The reports include a list of the top delisted apps by store with programmatic advertising (based on the presence of an app-ads.txt file).

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Delisted Mobile Apps Report (the Report), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
