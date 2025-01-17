Hingham Savings Reports 2024 Results

HINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ: HIFS), Hingham, Massachusetts announced earnings for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024.

Earnings

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $28,191,000 or $12.95 per share basic and $12.85 per share diluted, as compared to $26,371,000 or $12.26 per share basic and $12.02 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 6.68%, and the return on average assets was 0.65%, as compared to 6.57% and 0.63% for the same period in 2023. Net income per share (diluted) for 2024 increased by 7% over 2023.

Core net income, which represents net income excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized, and the after-tax gains on the disposal of fixed assets, was $12,304,000 or $5.65 per share basic and $5.61 per share diluted for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $14,539,000 or $6.76 per share basic and $6.63 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s core return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 2.92%, and the core return on average assets was 0.28%, as compared to 3.62% and 0.35% for the same period in 2023. Core net income per share (diluted) for 2024 decreased by 15% over 2023.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $11,375,000 or $5.22 per share basic and $5.16 per share diluted, as compared to $6,315,000 or $2.93 per share basic and $2.89 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 10.58%, and the annualized return on average assets was 1.04%, as compared to 6.21% and 0.59% for the same period in 2023. Net income per share (diluted) for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 79% over 2023.

Core net income, which represents net income excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized, was $4,753,000 or $2.18 per share basic and $2.16 per share diluted for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $1,854,000 or $0.86 per share basic and $0.85 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank’s annualized core return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 4.42%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 0.43%, as compared to 1.82% and 0.17% for the same period in 2023. Core net income per share (diluted) for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 154% over 2023.

See Page 10 for a reconciliation between Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) net income and core net income. In calculating core net income, the Bank did not make any adjustments other than those relating to the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized, and after-tax gains on the disposal of fixed assets, as applicable. The Bank did not sell any fixed assets in 2024. In 2023, the Bank sold a former branch location.

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased to $4.458 billion at December 31, 2024, a 1% decline from December 31, 2023.

Net loans decreased to $3.874 billion at December 31, 2024, a 1% decline from December 31, 2023. This decline was not consistent with the Bank’s long-term growth objectives and was the result of lower loan originations and, to a lesser extent, normalizing prepayment activity and payoffs in the construction portfolio in the latter half of the year. Origination activity was concentrated in the Boston and Washington D.C. markets. The Bank hired its first local lender in San Francisco at the end of the year. The Bank’s focus across markets remained on stabilized multifamily commercial real estate and multifamily construction.

Retail and business deposits were $1.997 billion at December 31, 2024, representing 7% growth from December 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing deposits, included in retail and business deposits, increased to $397.5 million at December 31, 2024, representing 17% growth from December 31, 2023.

Growth in non-interest bearing and money market balances in 2024 reflected the Bank’s focus on developing and deepening deposit relationships with new and existing commercial and non-profit customers. The Bank continues to invest in its Specialized Deposit Group, where deposit growth was concentrated in the fourth quarter of 2024. We continue to recruit actively for talented relationship managers in Boston, Washington, and San Francisco, particularly as respected competitors exit these markets or merge with larger regional banks.

The stability of the Bank’s balance sheet, as well as full and unlimited deposit insurance through the Bank’s participation in the Massachusetts Depositors Insurance Fund, continues to be appealing to customers in times of uncertainty.

Wholesale funds, which include Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, brokered deposits, and Internet listing service deposits, were $1.992 billion at December 31, 2024, a 9% decline from December 31, 2023, as the Bank replaced a portion of these funds with retail and commercial deposits. In 2024, the Bank continued to manage its wholesale funding mix to optimize the cost of funds while taking advantage of the inverted yield curve by adding lower rate longer term liabilities. Wholesale deposits, which include brokered and Internet listing service time deposits, were $494.9 million at December 31, 2024, representing 1% growth from December 31, 2023. Borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank totaled $1.497 billion at December 31, 2024, a 12% decline from December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank maintained an additional $866.6 million in immediately available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and the Federal Reserve Bank, in addition to $351.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Book value per share was $198.03 as of December 31, 2024, representing 5% growth from December 31, 2023. This growth was not consistent with the Bank’s long-term performance history or expectations. In addition to the increase in book value per share, the Bank has declared $2.52 in regular dividends per share since December 31, 2023. The trailing five year compound annual growth rate in book value per share, an important measure of long-term value creation, was 11.3%.

Operational Performance Metrics

The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased 17 basis points to 1.24%, as compared to 1.07% in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This was the third consecutive quarter of continued expansion and this expansion has started to accelerate modestly. This improvement was the result of a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities fell 21 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024, as the Bank continued to reduce retail and commercial deposit rates, and to take advantage of the inverted yield curve by adding lower rate FHLB advances and brokered deposits. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by two basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven primarily by a lower yield on cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank, partially offset by a higher yield on loans, as the Bank continued to originate loans at higher rates and reprice existing loans. The net interest margin in the final month of the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.36% annualized.

Key credit and operational metrics remained strong in the fourth quarter. At both December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, non-performing assets totaled 0.03% of total assets. Non-performing loans as a percentage of the total loan portfolio totaled 0.04% at both December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. The Bank did not record any charge-offs during the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. All non-performing assets and loans cited above were and are residential, owner-occupant loans.

The Bank had no non-performing commercial real estate loans at December 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023. The Bank did not own any foreclosed property on December 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023.

The efficiency ratio, as defined on page 10, fell to 52.30% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to 62.19% in the prior quarter and 71.58% for the same period last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of average assets were 0.66% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to 0.68% for the prior quarter, and 0.65% for the same period last year. As the efficiency ratio can be significantly influenced by the level of net interest income, the Bank utilizes these paired figures together to assess its operational efficiency over time. During periods of significant net interest income volatility, the efficiency ratio in isolation may over or understate the underlying operational efficiency of the Bank. The Bank remains focused on reducing waste through an ongoing process of continuous improvement and standard work that supports operational leverage, positioning the Bank to operate more efficiently in the future.

These operational metrics reflect the Bank’s disciplined focus on credit quality and expense management.

Chairman Robert H. Gaughen Jr. stated, “Returns on equity and assets in 2024 were significantly lower than our long-term expectations, reflecting the challenge from the increase in interest rates over the last two years and a historically long and deep inversion of the yield curve. We faced a similar challenge in 2006 and 2007, a period during which our returns on equity fell below 10% and growth slowed significantly. We worked through both periods deliberately, making adjustments where appropriate while maintaining the key elements of our business model. We emerged from the first cycle a stronger and more efficient bank. I am confident that as we emerge from this cycle, the same will be true.

As our assets continue to reprice higher and our liabilities, including both deposits and wholesale funding, reprice lower, conditions have started to become more favorable. We have growing momentum in our Specialized Deposit Group, where our service model resonates with customers poorly served elsewhere, and we remain focused on recruiting talented relationship managers looking for a platform where they can provide outstanding service for their customers.

While this market environment has been extraordinarily challenging, the Bank’s business model has been built over thirty years to compound shareholder capital through economic cycles. During all such periods, we remain focused on careful capital allocation, defensive underwriting and disciplined cost control - the building blocks for compounding shareholder capital through all stages of the economic cycle. These remain constant, regardless of the macroeconomic environment in which we operate.”

The Bank’s annual financial results are summarized in the earnings release, but shareholders are encouraged to read the Bank’s annual report on Form 10-K, which is generally available several weeks after the earnings release. The Bank expects to file Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on or about March 5, 2025.

The Bank expects to hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Hingham, Massachusetts on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 in the afternoon. Additional information will follow in the Bank’s Proxy Statement later in the first quarter of 2025.

Incorporated in 1834, Hingham Institution for Savings is one of America’s oldest banks. The Bank maintains offices in Boston, Nantucket, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.

The Bank’s shares of common stock are listed and traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS Selected Financial Ratios Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (Unaudited) Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets (1) 0.59 % 1.04 % 0.63 % 0.65 % Return on average equity (1) 6.21 10.58 6.57 6.68 Core return on average assets (1) (5) 0.17 0.43 0.35 0.28 Core return on average equity (1) (5) 1.82 4.42 3.62 2.92 Interest rate spread (1) (2) 0.17 0.53 0.53 0.31 Net interest margin (1) (3) 0.89 1.24 1.17 1.04 Operating expenses to average assets (1) 0.65 0.66 0.67 0.67 Efficiency ratio (4) 71.58 52.30 57.18 63.79 Average equity to average assets 9.49 9.82 9.56 9.69 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 120.15 120.97 120.99 120.35





December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024

(Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.68 % 0.69 % Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 1,804.47 1,775.00 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.04 0.04 Non-performing loans/total assets 0.03 0.03 Non-performing assets/total assets 0.03 0.03 Share Related Book value per share $ 188.50 $ 198.03 Market value per share $ 194.40 $ 254.14 Shares outstanding at end of period 2,162,400 2,180,250





(1) Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2024. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) The efficiency ratio represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income, excluding the net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized, and gain on disposal of fixed assets. (5) Non-GAAP measurements that represent return on average assets and return on average equity, excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized, and the after-tax gain on disposal of fixed assets.

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,654 $ 4,183 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 356,823 347,647 Cash and cash equivalents 362,477 351,830 CRA investment 8,853 8,769 Other marketable equity securities 70,949 104,575 Securities, at fair value 79,802 113,344 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 3,500 6,493 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 69,574 61,022 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $26,652 at December 31, 2023 and $26,980 at December 31, 2024 3,914,244 3,873,662 Bank-owned life insurance 13,642 13,980 Premises and equipment, net 17,008 16,397 Accrued interest receivable 8,554 8,774 Deferred income tax asset, net 974 — Other assets 14,172 12,269 Total assets $ 4,483,947 $ 4,457,771





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,010,918 $ 2,094,626 Non-interest-bearing deposits 339,059 397,469 Total deposits 2,349,977 2,492,095 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,692,675 1,497,000 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 13,942 16,699 Accrued interest payable 12,261 8,244 Deferred income tax liability, net — 3,787 Other liabilities 7,472 8,191 Total liabilities 4,076,327 4,026,016 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,162,400 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2,180,250 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 2,162 2,180 Additional paid-in capital 14,150 15,571 Undivided profits 391,308 414,004 Total stockholders’ equity 407,620 431,755 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,483,947 $ 4,457,771

HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS Consolidated Statements of Net Income Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2024 2023 2024 (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 42,214 $ 44,787 $ 156,681 $ 177,607 Debt securities 33 100 131 325 Equity securities 1,302 1,542 4,412 6,075 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 2,960 3,515 13,038 11,889 Total interest and dividend income 46,509 49,944 174,262 195,896 Interest expense: Deposits 20,811 20,518 71,429 85,176 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank advances 16,323 15,985 54,531 66,346 Total interest expense 37,134 36,503 125,960 151,522 Net interest income 9,375 13,441 48,302 44,374 Provision for credit losses 271 — 1,118 328 Net interest income, after provision for credit losses 9,104 13,441 47,184 44,046 Other income: Customer service fees on deposits 140 135 550 546 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 80 81 330 338 Gain on equity securities, net 5,723 8,503 15,147 20,379 Gain on disposal of fixed assets — — 44 — Miscellaneous 56 60 232 216 Total other income 5,999 8,779 16,303 21,479 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,853 4,142 16,413 16,910 Occupancy and equipment 422 426 1,628 1,659 Data processing 732 740 2,874 3,026 Deposit insurance 795 724 2,701 3,096 Foreclosure and related 19 10 — 71 Marketing 128 153 769 570 Other general and administrative 959 979 3,872 3,678 Total operating expenses 6,908 7,174 28,257 29,010 Income before income taxes 8,195 15,046 35,230 36,515 Income tax provision 1,880 3,671 8,859 8,324 Net income $ 6,315 $ 11,375 $ 26,371 $ 28,191 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.63 $ 0.63 $ 2.52 $ 2.52 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 2,157 2,180 2,151 2,177 Diluted 2,188 2,202 2,193 2,194 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.93 $ 5.22 $ 12.26 $ 12.95 Diluted $ 2.89 $ 5.16 $ 12.02 $ 12.85





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Net Interest Income Analysis

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024

Average

Balance (9) Interest Yield/

Rate (10) Average

Balance (9)

Interest Yield/

Rate (10)

Average

Balance (9) Interest

Yield/

Rate (10)

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Assets Loans (1) (2) $ 3,896,425 $ 42,214 4.33 % $ 3,915,967 $ 45,035 4.56 % $ 3,882,297 $ 44,787 4.58 % Securities(3) (4) 111,913 1.335 4.77 122,715 1,625 5.25 126,771 1,642 5.14 Short-term investments (5) 215,323 2,960 5.50 207,446 2,802 5.36 293,987 3,515 4.74 Total interest-earning assets 4,223,661 46,509 4.40 4,246,128 49,462 4.62 4,303,055 49,944 4.60 Otherassets 58,768 69,148 72,638 Total assets $ 4,282,429 $ 4,315,276 $ 4,375,693 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity: ` Interest-bearing deposits (6) $ 2,119,506 20,811 3.93 % $ 2,071,780 21,371 4.09 % $ 2,136,101 20,518 3.81 % Borrowedfunds 1,395,744 16,323 4.68 1,449,491 16,610 4.55 1,421,152 15,985 4.46 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,515,250 37,134 4.23 3,521,271 37,981 4.28 3,557,253 36,503 4.07 Non-interest-bearingdeposits 345,743 355,768 374,461 Other liabilities 14,843 14,577 14,072 Total liabilities 3,875,836 3,891,616 3,945,786 Stockholders’ equity 406,593 423,660 429,907 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,282,429 $ 4,315,276 $ 4,375,693 Net interest income $ 9,375 $ 11,481 $ 13,441 Weighted average interest rate spread 0.17 % 0.34 % 0.53 % Net interest margin (7) 0.89 % 1.07 % 1.24 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (8) 120.15 % 120.59 % 120.97 %

(1) Before allowance for credit losses. (2) Includes non-accrual loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities. (4) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (5) Includes cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank. (6) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts. (7) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (8) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities. (9) Average balances are calculated on a daily basis. (10) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS Net Interest Income Analysis Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2024 Average

Balance (9)

Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance (9)

Interest Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Loans (1) (2) $ 3,777,332 $ 156,681 4.15 % $ 3,933,439 $ 177,607 4.52 % Securities (3) (4) 105,586 4,543 4.30 121,311 6,400 5.28 Short-term investments (5) 254,664 13,038 5.12 228,138 11,889 5.21 Total interest-earning assets 4,137,582 174,262 4.21 4,282,888 195,896 4.57 Other assets 57,715 68,025 Total assets $ 4,195,297 $ 4,350,913 Interest-bearing deposits (6) $ 2,191,468 71,429 3.26 % $ 2,114,066 85,176 4.03 % Borrowed funds 1,228,410 54,531 4.44 1,444,700 66,346 4.59 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,419,878 125,960 3.68 3,558,766 151,522 4.26 Non-interest-bearing deposits 362,047 355,808 Other liabilities 12,239 14,601 Total liabilities 3,794,164 3,929,175 Stockholders’ equity 401,133 421,738 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,195,297 $ 4,350,913 Net interest income $ 48,302 $ 44,374 Weighted average interest rate spread 0.53 % 0.31 % Net interest margin (7) 1.17 % 1.04 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (8) 120.99 % 120.35 %





(1) Before allowance for credit losses. (2) Includes non-accrual loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities. (4) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (5) Includes cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank. (6) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts. (7) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (8) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities. (9) Average balances are calculated on a daily basis.





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Bank believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor’s proper understanding of results of operations and financial condition of the Bank. Management uses these measures in its analysis of the Bank’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks.

The table below presents the reconciliation between net income and core net income, a non-GAAP measurement that represents net income excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized, and after-tax gain on disposal of fixed assets.

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

(In thousands, unaudited) 2023 2024 2023 2024 Non-GAAP reconciliation: Net income $ 6,315 $ 11,375 $ 26,371 $ 28,191 Gain on equity securities, net (5,723 ) (8,503 ) (15,147 ) (20,379 ) Income tax expense (1) 1,262 1,881 3,347 4,492 Gain on disposal of fixed assets — — (44 ) — Income tax expense — — 12 — Core net income $ 1,854 $ 4,753 $ 14,539 $ 12,304





(1) The equity securities are held in a tax-advantaged subsidiary corporation. The income tax effect of the gain on equity securities, net, was calculated using the applicable effective tax rates.

The table below presents the calculation of the efficiency ratio, a non-U.S. GAAP performance measure that management uses to assess operational efficiency which represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income, excluding net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized, and gain on disposal of fixed assets.

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

(In thousands, unaudited) 2023 2024 2023 2024 Non-U.S. GAAP efficiency ratio calculation: Operating expenses $ 6,908 $ 7,174 $ 28,257 $ 29,010 Net interest income $ 9,375 $ 13,441 $ 48,302 $ 44,374 Other income 5,999 8,779 16,303 21,479 Gain on equity securities, net (5,723 ) (8,503 ) (15,147 ) (20,379 ) Gain on disposal of fixed assets — — (44 ) — Total revenue $ 9,651 $ 13,717 $ 49,414 $ 45,474 Efficiency ratio 71.58 % 52.30 % 57.18 % 63.79 %



