Through Financial Education, Charitable Giving and Volunteerism, Virginia Credit Union Showcases Community Commitment

Richmond, Virginia, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address member and community needs, Virginia Credit Union last year provided more than $1 million in financial support for various charitable and community causes, volunteered 2,500 hours at local nonprofits and organizations, and reached more than 100,000 individuals through financial education initiatives.

"At VACU, community engagement means listening, learning, and working to make a difference through our time and resources," said VACU President/CEO Chris Shockley. "We strive to be active, engaged leaders on the most pressing issues facing our communities."

In recent years, the credit union has focused its community engagement efforts on financial education, food security, children's health and wellness, and community well-being. That focus enables us to have a more significant impact in areas that most closely align with our mission and our position as a trusted community partner.

Our award-winning financial education program reached 100,000 individuals in 2024 through in-person presentations, video-based resources, and customized programs. VACU works closely with local school divisions to offer classroom presentations and resources for students at every grade level. It also provides seminars, financial counseling, and resources for adults. In addition, VACU is a recognized leader and innovator in financial education programming. It recently launched a program to aid young adults transitioning out of foster care, celebrated the success of a savings program for Richmond City Public Schools students, and expanded its financial education offerings for individuals returning from prison.

"Our financial education work is helping strengthen communities by enabling individuals to take control of their finances and their futures," said VACU Senior Vice President Financial Education Cherry Dale. "What we do has the power to change lives and set people on a path toward lifelong financial well-being."

Totaling more than $1 million, VACU's charitable giving supported more than 50 organizations in 2024, including local food banks, children's hospitals, and community and business organizations' initiatives to promote healthy, vibrant communities. VACU proudly celebrated several milestones last year in its charitable giving, with donations to Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU surpassing the $300,000 mark during the past decade and charitable giving to local food nonprofit Shalom Farms totaling more than $100,000 since 2018.

VACU also supports employees' and volunteer officials' favorite charities with tailored giving programs. For employees, VACU will match 100% of an employee's donation to qualified charities, with more than $29,000 in matching donations disbursed by VACU in 2024. For volunteer officials, VACU provides financial support to charitable and community causes in which the official is involved or supportive, with VACU disbursing $109,000 through this program in 2024.

"Our charitable giving is deeply tied to our mission and represents one more way we show up in support of each and every community we serve," said VACU Executive Vice President, Product and Delivery Strategy Deb Wreden. "At a time when the demand for the services of our charitable partners is higher than ever, our financial support is helping protect and enhance that vital work."

Through the credit union's long-running volunteer program, VACU employees contributed 2,500 hours of volunteer service to local nonprofits, schools, and community organizations in 2024. The monetary value of those volunteer hours is $30,000 at minimum wage. More than 250 VACU employees participated last year in at least one credit union-sponsored volunteer initiative.

"We're proud to celebrate staff members' volunteer efforts and so grateful that our volunteer efforts are making a difference in our communities," said VACU Learning and Development Manager Nathan Moubray, who spearheads VACU's volunteer efforts. "Our volunteer work helps us showcase our ‘people helping people’ philosophy, and in many cases, those volunteer workers are just as critical to a partner organization's success as our financial support."

Learn more about Virginia Credit Union's community initiatives and financial education programs.

