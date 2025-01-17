BioAge Labs, Inc. Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Stockholders of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the BIOA Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all shareholders who purchased stock pursuant and/or traceable to the BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) registration statement for the initial public offering (IPO) held on September 26, 2024. BioAge claims it is a "clinical stage biopharmaceutical company” that develops therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases, such as obesity, by targeting the biology of human aging.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that BioAge Labs, Inc. (BIOA) Misled Investors Regarding its Lead Drug Candidate in Connection with its IPO

According to the complaint, prior to the IPO, defendants touted its lead product candidate azelaprag in connection with the Company’s ongoing STRIDES clinical trial with expectations of topline results in 2025. Defendants also mentioned its collaboration with Lilly’s Chorus clinical development organization who would be advising and assisting on all aspects of the STRIDES trial design and execution. Defendants further discussed the potential for a second Phase 2 clinical trial combining azelaprag and semaglutide to treat obesity in individuals ages 18 years and older. The complaint alleges that the IPO represented to the public that there were no safety concerns and the Company expected top line results and to meet its primary endpoint goals in connection with its STRIDES clinical trial.

However, the complaint continues that BioAge discontinued the ongoing STRIDES Phase 2 study of its investigational drug candidate azelaprag after several subjects showed elevated levels of liver enzymes warning of potential organ damage. Because defendants' failure to disclose the potential for liver transaminitis in any of its previous clinical Phase 1 trials and various preclinical tox studies, defendants’ statements in BioAge’s registration statement were false and/or materially misleading. On this news, BioAge’s stock price declined from $20.09 per share on December 6, 2024 to $4.65 per share on December 9, 2024. At the time of filing, BioAge’s stock traded around $5.82 per share, which is well below its $18 per-share initial public offering price.

