ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes Private Placement Financing

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce that it has increased its previously announced private placement financing (the “Private Placement”) and subsequently closed the Private Placement pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 13,040,000 units of the Company (“Units”) in exchange for total gross proceeds of $1,956,000, or $0.15 per Unit.

Each Unit issued as part of the Private Placement is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.22 per common share for a period of 36 months. No commission or finders’ fees were paid as part of the Private Placement.

All securities issued and issuable in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month and a day hold period expiring on May 18, 2025.

In connection with the Private Placement, management and directors of the Company (collectively the “Insiders”), purchased a total of 4,200,000 Units. Insiders’ participation in the Private Placement constitutes a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on the exemption from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Insiders’ participation in the Private Placement does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information: Matthew Davis, CPA Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

davis@threedcap.com Phone: 416-941-8900

