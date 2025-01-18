TELUS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating TELUS International (Cda) Inc. on Behalf of TELUS Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (“TELUS” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TIXT) on behalf of TELUS stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether TELUS has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 1, 2024, TELUS released its second quarter 2024 financial results, reporting total revenue of $652 million, a 2% year-over-year decrease, due to lower revenues from a leading social media client and other technology clients. The Company also reported a 13% year-over-year increase in revenue in its artificial intelligence business. Additionally, the Company also disclosed that its President and CEO would be retiring.

On this news, TELUS’s stock price fell $2.33, or 36%, to close at $4.15 per share, on August 2, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

