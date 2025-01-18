ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Polestar Automotive Holding Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – PSNY

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) resulting from allegations that Polestar may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Polestar securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=33703 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On January 16, 2025, before the market opened, Polestar filed a current report on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In this current report, Polestar announced that it had been concluded that “the Company’s previously issued audited financial statements included within Annual Reports on Form 20-F for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023 (the “Audited Affected Financials”) and the unaudited interim financial information included within Current Reports on Form 6-K for the quarterly periods ending on and falling between September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2024 (the “Unaudited Affected Financials” and together with the Audited Affected Financials, the “Affected Financials”) contain errors that warrant restatement of the Audited Affected Financials and the interim financial information for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2024.”

On this news, Polestar Class A American Depositary Shares fell over 11% in intraday trading on January 16, 2025.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

case@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com