EarnOS raises $5 Million to reinvent brand-user interactions online

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embracing Web3, EarnOS delivers global engagements where “everyone wins.” Harnessing instant global stablecoin payments, decentralized knowledge graphs, and AI-powered semantic analysis, EarnOS has made it possible for brands to reach the right people and for users to discover more of what they love while getting rewarded — no noise, no friction.

“Great technology should be invisible,” says Phil George, Founder of EarnOS. “Our mission is simple: effortlessly reward genuine interactions. Brands spend $1T per year on advertising to target 5.5 Billion people. We are transforming that spend into consumer rewards while delivering superior outcomes for the world’s biggest companies. Instead of all that money ending up with Meta, Google, and TikTok, it ends up in everyone’s wallets - now, everyone wins. For the first time, anyone on the internet can get rewarded by brands, just for being themselves.”

Rather than serving up intrusive ads, EarnOS offers instant stablecoin rewards to people who complete engaging campaigns. They can spend these rewards in the real world through the EarnOS Debit Card. User privacy is at the core of EarnOS, enabled by zkTLS technology and a decentralized knowledge graph that shares only what matters with brands, keeping personal data safe.

While preserving privacy, EarnOS uses AI-powered semantic analysis and inference that learns from each user’s own digital footprint, allowing brands to deliver experiences that feel more relevant and less like random promotions. This approach optimizes spend for advertisers while delighting consumers with products and services they actually need. Web3 technologies enable new ways for brands to interact with audiences, fostering discovery and creating authentic connections.

With $5 million in funding, EarnOS, built on the XION blockchain, will expand its 320,000+ user base, and campaign functionality, enable self-service, and cultivate deeper brand partnerships globally. Brands and users are invited to join a future built on trust, value, and privacy—where everyone wins.

“EarnOS exemplifies how simplifying Web3 can unlock real-world applications, transforming traditional industries like advertising,” said Burnt Banksy, XION founder. “As one of largest projects built on the XION blockchain, EarnOS is leading the way in demonstrating how innovative technology can create meaningful value for both users and brands.”

Launching its mainnet beta this January, EarnOS is poised to redefine privacy-first advertising by collaborating with leading brands like Uber to showcase zkTLS in action with their partner Opacity Network. With the ability to verify every impression and interaction, advertisers can ensure spending aligns with performance, while consumers benefit from tailored experiences that protect their privacy. This milestone seed round underscores EarnOS’s vision to revolutionize digital engagement through innovation, transparency, and trust.

“Our investment reflects EV3’s commitment to technologies that empower individuals to regain sovereignty and ownership over their digital lives,” said Salvador Gala, General Partner at EV3. “EarnOS is reshaping digital advertising by using novel cryptography to unlock ‘verifiable campaigns’ for brands while rewarding consumers instantly for their data, fostering trust & transparency in how users and brands engage in the digital economy.”

EarnOS is a decentralized consumer discovery and engagement platform that redefines advertising through verifiable, privacy-preserving targeting. Leveraging zkTLS technology, stablecoins, and decentralized infrastructure, EarnOS enables brands to launch campaigns that connect with real, verified users while empowering users to own and monetize their engagement.

Founded in 2022, EV3 (Escape Velocity Crypto) is a crypto-native firm investing in the intersection of crypto and real-world industries like telecommunications, advertising, and logistics. Led by two institutionally-trained investors who previously worked at Ribbit Capital, Apollo Global, and Goldman Sachs, EV3 believes that open infrastructure networks built on public blockchains will unlock the next $100T global economic value.

