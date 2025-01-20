On Top of the World in Ocala, Florida, Named Most Popular Active Adult Community of 2024 by 55places.com

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 55places.com, the premier resource for active adult community information, has awarded On Top of the World in Ocala, Florida, the prestigious title of Most Popular Active Adult Community of 2024 . This recognition highlights the community’s exceptional amenities, vibrant lifestyle, and unparalleled appeal to active adults across the country.

“We’re thrilled to honor On Top of the World as the Most Popular Active Adult Community of 2024,” said Chad Walker, Chief Revenue Officer at 55places.com. “This community consistently impresses with its top-tier amenities, welcoming atmosphere, and wide range of activities that cater to all interests. It’s no wonder so many active adults choose to call it home.”

Why On Top of the World Stands Out

With a planned 10,000 homes, On Top of the World is one of the largest active adult communities in Florida. It boasts amenities that rival luxury resorts, including:

Three Golf Courses: Perfect for avid golfers or those looking to take up a new hobby.

Resort-Style Pools: Offering a place to relax and connect with neighbors.

R/C Airplane Field & R/C Car Track: Unique amenities that appeal to a variety of interests.

175+ Clubs and Interest Groups: From fitness classes to arts and crafts, there’s something for everyone.

Explore the Top 25 Most Popular Active Adult Communities of 2024

The latest award from 55places.com showcases the top 25 most sought-after 55+ communities of 2024. Other notable communities that ranked in the top 5 include The Villages in Florida, Sun City Hilton Head in South Carolina, Sun City in Arizona, and Oak Run in Florida.

All of these top-rated communities reflect the growing trend of vibrant, resort-style living for adults 55 and older. Whether seeking adventure, relaxation, or connection, these communities cater to diverse preferences and lifestyles, making them the ideal choice for active adults ready to embrace their next chapter.

About 55places.com

55places.com is a premier resource for active adult communities, offering comprehensive information, reviews, and tools to help individuals find their ideal 55+ living options.

