20th January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 17th January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,861 Lowest price per share (pence): 695.00 Highest price per share (pence): 711.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 700.5519

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,411,706 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,411,706 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 700.5519 9,861 695.00 711.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 17 January 2025 08:19:23 162 711.00 XLON 00318805374TRLO1 17 January 2025 08:19:23 100 711.00 XLON 00318805375TRLO1 17 January 2025 08:19:23 74 711.00 XLON 00318805376TRLO1 17 January 2025 08:20:17 28 711.00 XLON 00318805948TRLO1 17 January 2025 08:20:17 104 711.00 XLON 00318805949TRLO1 17 January 2025 08:21:02 124 709.00 XLON 00318806043TRLO1 17 January 2025 08:34:27 121 709.00 XLON 00318809586TRLO1 17 January 2025 08:42:10 104 709.00 XLON 00318810783TRLO1 17 January 2025 08:42:10 17 709.00 XLON 00318810784TRLO1 17 January 2025 08:48:57 94 707.00 XLON 00318814026TRLO1 17 January 2025 08:48:57 147 707.00 XLON 00318814027TRLO1 17 January 2025 08:56:03 128 707.00 XLON 00318818645TRLO1 17 January 2025 09:19:18 126 706.00 XLON 00318833113TRLO1 17 January 2025 09:19:18 125 706.00 XLON 00318833114TRLO1 17 January 2025 09:19:18 126 706.00 XLON 00318833115TRLO1 17 January 2025 09:19:18 121 705.00 XLON 00318833116TRLO1 17 January 2025 09:19:27 122 704.00 XLON 00318833136TRLO1 17 January 2025 09:34:54 126 703.00 XLON 00318835116TRLO1 17 January 2025 09:54:11 4 703.00 XLON 00318838156TRLO1 17 January 2025 09:58:54 56 703.00 XLON 00318839018TRLO1 17 January 2025 10:04:00 129 703.00 XLON 00318839263TRLO1 17 January 2025 10:25:57 12 702.00 XLON 00318840251TRLO1 17 January 2025 10:39:31 112 702.00 XLON 00318840626TRLO1 17 January 2025 10:39:31 22 701.00 XLON 00318840629TRLO1 17 January 2025 10:39:31 104 701.00 XLON 00318840630TRLO1 17 January 2025 10:39:32 129 700.00 XLON 00318840632TRLO1 17 January 2025 10:40:07 129 699.00 XLON 00318840654TRLO1 17 January 2025 10:40:08 126 699.00 XLON 00318840656TRLO1 17 January 2025 11:22:29 123 700.00 XLON 00318841762TRLO1 17 January 2025 11:22:29 246 700.00 XLON 00318841763TRLO1 17 January 2025 11:22:29 123 700.00 XLON 00318841764TRLO1 17 January 2025 11:22:29 123 700.00 XLON 00318841765TRLO1 17 January 2025 11:22:29 122 700.00 XLON 00318841766TRLO1 17 January 2025 11:22:36 128 698.00 XLON 00318841769TRLO1 17 January 2025 11:30:56 130 699.00 XLON 00318842045TRLO1 17 January 2025 11:30:56 129 699.00 XLON 00318842046TRLO1 17 January 2025 11:31:08 243 699.00 XLON 00318842053TRLO1 17 January 2025 13:15:17 12 703.00 XLON 00318845562TRLO1 17 January 2025 13:15:17 229 703.00 XLON 00318845563TRLO1 17 January 2025 13:15:17 121 703.00 XLON 00318845564TRLO1 17 January 2025 13:36:31 260 701.00 XLON 00318846253TRLO1 17 January 2025 14:18:02 261 701.00 XLON 00318847653TRLO1 17 January 2025 14:18:02 253 701.00 XLON 00318847654TRLO1 17 January 2025 14:18:05 255 700.00 XLON 00318847656TRLO1 17 January 2025 14:38:28 87 699.00 XLON 00318848457TRLO1 17 January 2025 14:38:28 165 699.00 XLON 00318848458TRLO1 17 January 2025 14:42:48 93 698.00 XLON 00318848620TRLO1 17 January 2025 14:50:41 29 698.00 XLON 00318849036TRLO1 17 January 2025 14:50:41 93 698.00 XLON 00318849037TRLO1 17 January 2025 14:50:41 121 698.00 XLON 00318849038TRLO1 17 January 2025 15:04:10 241 697.00 XLON 00318849778TRLO1 17 January 2025 15:04:10 120 697.00 XLON 00318849779TRLO1 17 January 2025 15:04:10 121 697.00 XLON 00318849780TRLO1 17 January 2025 15:04:10 120 697.00 XLON 00318849781TRLO1 17 January 2025 15:04:10 121 697.00 XLON 00318849782TRLO1 17 January 2025 15:04:10 120 697.00 XLON 00318849783TRLO1 17 January 2025 15:55:48 513 699.00 XLON 00318852287TRLO1 17 January 2025 15:57:28 501 698.00 XLON 00318852356TRLO1 17 January 2025 15:59:40 419 697.00 XLON 00318852438TRLO1 17 January 2025 15:59:40 89 697.00 XLON 00318852439TRLO1 17 January 2025 15:59:40 127 697.00 XLON 00318852440TRLO1 17 January 2025 16:00:56 392 698.00 XLON 00318852484TRLO1 17 January 2025 16:00:57 363 697.00 XLON 00318852486TRLO1 17 January 2025 16:00:57 122 696.00 XLON 00318852487TRLO1 17 January 2025 16:08:58 126 695.00 XLON 00318852819TRLO1 17 January 2025 16:12:24 10 695.00 XLON 00318852948TRLO1 17 January 2025 16:12:24 112 695.00 XLON 00318852949TRLO1 17 January 2025 16:13:25 126 695.00 XLON 00318852983TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970