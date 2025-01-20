Transaction in Own Shares

20th January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:17th January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:9,861
Lowest price per share (pence):695.00
Highest price per share (pence):711.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):700.5519

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,411,706 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,411,706 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON700.55199,861695.00711.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
17 January 2025 08:19:23162711.00XLON00318805374TRLO1
17 January 2025 08:19:23100711.00XLON00318805375TRLO1
17 January 2025 08:19:2374711.00XLON00318805376TRLO1
17 January 2025 08:20:1728711.00XLON00318805948TRLO1
17 January 2025 08:20:17104711.00XLON00318805949TRLO1
17 January 2025 08:21:02124709.00XLON00318806043TRLO1
17 January 2025 08:34:27121709.00XLON00318809586TRLO1
17 January 2025 08:42:10104709.00XLON00318810783TRLO1
17 January 2025 08:42:1017709.00XLON00318810784TRLO1
17 January 2025 08:48:5794707.00XLON00318814026TRLO1
17 January 2025 08:48:57147707.00XLON00318814027TRLO1
17 January 2025 08:56:03128707.00XLON00318818645TRLO1
17 January 2025 09:19:18126706.00XLON00318833113TRLO1
17 January 2025 09:19:18125706.00XLON00318833114TRLO1
17 January 2025 09:19:18126706.00XLON00318833115TRLO1
17 January 2025 09:19:18121705.00XLON00318833116TRLO1
17 January 2025 09:19:27122704.00XLON00318833136TRLO1
17 January 2025 09:34:54126703.00XLON00318835116TRLO1
17 January 2025 09:54:114703.00XLON00318838156TRLO1
17 January 2025 09:58:5456703.00XLON00318839018TRLO1
17 January 2025 10:04:00129703.00XLON00318839263TRLO1
17 January 2025 10:25:5712702.00XLON00318840251TRLO1
17 January 2025 10:39:31112702.00XLON00318840626TRLO1
17 January 2025 10:39:3122701.00XLON00318840629TRLO1
17 January 2025 10:39:31104701.00XLON00318840630TRLO1
17 January 2025 10:39:32129700.00XLON00318840632TRLO1
17 January 2025 10:40:07129699.00XLON00318840654TRLO1
17 January 2025 10:40:08126699.00XLON00318840656TRLO1
17 January 2025 11:22:29123700.00XLON00318841762TRLO1
17 January 2025 11:22:29246700.00XLON00318841763TRLO1
17 January 2025 11:22:29123700.00XLON00318841764TRLO1
17 January 2025 11:22:29123700.00XLON00318841765TRLO1
17 January 2025 11:22:29122700.00XLON00318841766TRLO1
17 January 2025 11:22:36128698.00XLON00318841769TRLO1
17 January 2025 11:30:56130699.00XLON00318842045TRLO1
17 January 2025 11:30:56129699.00XLON00318842046TRLO1
17 January 2025 11:31:08243699.00XLON00318842053TRLO1
17 January 2025 13:15:1712703.00XLON00318845562TRLO1
17 January 2025 13:15:17229703.00XLON00318845563TRLO1
17 January 2025 13:15:17121703.00XLON00318845564TRLO1
17 January 2025 13:36:31260701.00XLON00318846253TRLO1
17 January 2025 14:18:02261701.00XLON00318847653TRLO1
17 January 2025 14:18:02253701.00XLON00318847654TRLO1
17 January 2025 14:18:05255700.00XLON00318847656TRLO1
17 January 2025 14:38:2887699.00XLON00318848457TRLO1
17 January 2025 14:38:28165699.00XLON00318848458TRLO1
17 January 2025 14:42:4893698.00XLON00318848620TRLO1
17 January 2025 14:50:4129698.00XLON00318849036TRLO1
17 January 2025 14:50:4193698.00XLON00318849037TRLO1
17 January 2025 14:50:41121698.00XLON00318849038TRLO1
17 January 2025 15:04:10241697.00XLON00318849778TRLO1
17 January 2025 15:04:10120697.00XLON00318849779TRLO1
17 January 2025 15:04:10121697.00XLON00318849780TRLO1
17 January 2025 15:04:10120697.00XLON00318849781TRLO1
17 January 2025 15:04:10121697.00XLON00318849782TRLO1
17 January 2025 15:04:10120697.00XLON00318849783TRLO1
17 January 2025 15:55:48513699.00XLON00318852287TRLO1
17 January 2025 15:57:28501698.00XLON00318852356TRLO1
17 January 2025 15:59:40419697.00XLON00318852438TRLO1
17 January 2025 15:59:4089697.00XLON00318852439TRLO1
17 January 2025 15:59:40127697.00XLON00318852440TRLO1
17 January 2025 16:00:56392698.00XLON00318852484TRLO1
17 January 2025 16:00:57363697.00XLON00318852486TRLO1
17 January 2025 16:00:57122696.00XLON00318852487TRLO1
17 January 2025 16:08:58126695.00XLON00318852819TRLO1
17 January 2025 16:12:2410695.00XLON00318852948TRLO1
17 January 2025 16:12:24112695.00XLON00318852949TRLO1
17 January 2025 16:13:25126695.00XLON00318852983TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970