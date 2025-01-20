Replacement in bonds for new lending - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

 Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To  Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S     

Replacement in bonds for new lending

On January 31, 2025, the following replacement of bond for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S.

Bond TypeCurrent BondNew Bond
Cita6 (SDO)





ISINDK0009547804ISINDK0009549347
Interest rate spread0.45%Interest rate spread0.50%
Maturity date01-01-2028Maturity date01-07-2028
Closing date31-10-2027Closing date30-04-2028

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bond can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bond will be the standard bond in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

