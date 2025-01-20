Gate US CEO Invited to U.S. Presidential Inauguration and Inaugural Week Events

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Gregory ("Steve"), CEO of Gate US, Inc ("Gate US") has been invited to attend the U.S. Presidential Inauguration on January 20, 2025, marking the official swearing-in of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Alongside this historic event, Steve will also participate in the DC Inaugural Week's MAGA MAHA Crypto Leadership Conference and Inaugural Ball on January 18-19, 2025.

U.S. Presidential Inauguration and Military Veterans Ball – January 20, 2025

Steve will join an esteemed gathering of leaders and dignitaries at the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration ceremony. He has also been invited to attend the Military Veterans Ball at the Fairmont Hotel. This momentous occasion signifies the start of a new administration and reflects the nation's democratic legacy.

DC Inaugural Week – MAGA MAHA Crypto Leadership Conference and Inaugural Ball

In addition to the inauguration, Steve will attend the DC Inaugural Week events at the MGM National Harbor Hotel and Casino on January 18-19, 2025. These events include the MAGA MAHA Crypto Leadership Conference, a forum for industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to exchange ideas and strategies for America's future, and the MAGA MAHA Crypto Inaugural Ball, a glamorous black-tie celebration featuring distinguished speakers, captivating entertainment, and tributes to the incoming administration.

Both events offer unique opportunities for collaboration with key figures from diverse industries, including cryptocurrency and blockchain, underscoring the growing significance of these technologies in shaping economic innovation and policy discussions.

Confirmed speakers and guests include General Michael Flynn (Ret.), Angela Stanton King, Dr. Eric Berg, Brock Pierce, and other prominent figures. These events bring together leaders and visionaries to discuss innovation, leadership, and the nation's progress.

Steve's participation in these prestigious events highlights Gate US's commitment to fostering dialogue and engagement in the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency and blockchain. His presence underscores the company's ongoing dedication to supporting innovation and shaping the future of blockchain.

About Gate US

Gate US is a U.S.-based digital asset platform committed to providing cryptocurrency users with secure, efficient, and compliant services. With a strong focus on regulatory adherence and innovative technology, Gate US aims to empower users with a seamless digital asset experience while supporting the growth of the blockchain ecosystem in the United States.

Media Contact:

Elaine Wang at elaine.w@gate.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Gate.io. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38d6acfb-2cd7-44ee-8694-e41d5177daea