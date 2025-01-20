MEXC Unveils 2024 Annual Report: $100 Million Airdrop Distribution and 30 Million User Milestone Achieved





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a global leader in cryptocurrency exchanges, has officially launched its 2024 Annual Report . The report provides users with a personalized review of their trading journey over the past year.

The report also reveals several key achievements of the platform, including the breakthrough of 30 million users, the distribution of over $100 million in airdrops, and the listing of more than 3,000 tokens. These milestones underscore MEXC's impressive growth, broadening product offerings, and commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional trading experiences to users worldwide.

2024: A Year of Extraordinary Growth for MEXC

The user base surpasses 30 million , spanning over 170 countries and regions .

, spanning over . Over 3,000 tokens were listed.

Top-ranked in Futures Growth Rate , achieving 186% growth in November 2024.

, achieving growth in November 2024. #1 in liquidity globally , with Futures depth exceeding $100 million at both 0.05% and 0.1% levels.

, with Futures depth exceeding at both and levels. Enhanced global accessibility through support for 17 new languages , bringing the total to 34 languages.

through support for , bringing the total to Completion of 2,202 airdrop events , with total distributions exceeding $127 million.

, with total distributions exceeding Significant growth in community engagement , gaining 450,000 new Twitter followers and achieving a 500% increase in user interaction .

, gaining and achieving a in user interaction Strategic partnerships with industry leaders including CATIZEN , APTOS , FUEL , and PENGU.

with industry leaders including , , , and Launch of innovative Meme+ Trading Zone in December 2024, combining the advantages of decentralized and centralized trading. Utilizing an order book model, it ensures strong liquidity, reduces slippage, and enables faster, more efficient trading.



These milestones demonstrate MEXC's commitment to providing an exceptional trading experience for users worldwide. The platform's rapid growth is driven by a wide selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop events, robust market depth, high liquidity, and competitive trading fees.

Additionally, the launch of the Meme+ Trading Zone in December 2024 allows users to seamlessly trade high-potential memecoins without the need for Web3 wallets, private keys, seed phrases, or on-chain operations, further solidifying MEXC's position as a trendsetter in the crypto industry.

MEXC Celebrates 2024 Milestones with 50,000 USDT Prize Pool

In celebration of MEXC's outstanding achievements in 2024 and to express gratitude to its loyal users for their continued support, the platform has launched a special reward program. From January 16, 2025 – February 16, 2025 (UTC), users are invited to share their personalized 2024 Annual Report and refer friends to join MEXC for a chance to win a share of the 50,000 USDT prize pool.

For complete details, visit the MEXC 2024 Annual Report Reward Program page.

