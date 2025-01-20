North America Home Healthcare Market Analysis Report 2024 Featuring United Health, CVS, Amedisys, and Maxim Healthcare - Key Financial Metrics and Analysis of Competitive Pressures 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Healthcare in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American home healthcare market recorded revenues of $196.25 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% between 2018 and 2023. In comparison, the Asia-Pacific and European markets grew with CAGRs of 7.4% and 7.4% respectively, to reach $77.82 billion and $82.42 billion in 2023.

Key Highlights

Home healthcare refers to medical care provided in a patient's home by a healthcare agency following a doctor's orders or prescriptions. It is care provided to those unable to receive essential medical care on an outpatient basis and who are homebound due to particular circumstances. Market value represents the total spending on home healthcare services within a given year.

The services segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $166.20 billion, equivalent to 84.7% of the market's overall value.

North America dominated the global home healthcare market, accounting for the largest share of 51.0% in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market rivalry

1.6. Competitive landscape



2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis



3 Market Data

3.1. Market value



4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation



5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast



6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What are the strengths of leading players?

7.3. What have been the recent developments in the market?



8 Company Profiles

8.1. UnitedHealth Group Inc

8.2. CVS Health Corp

8.3. Amedisys Inc

8.4. Maxim Healthcare Services Inc



9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data



10 Appendix

