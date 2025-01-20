U.S. Knife Sharpening Services Market Analysis, 2025-2030, Featuring Shares & Strategy Insights of Key Players - Carter Cutlery, American Cutting Edge, Cozzini Bros, Florida Knife Company, Town Cutler & More

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Knife Sharpening Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by End-use and Country, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. knife sharpening service market size is expected to reach USD 135.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030. The rapid development of urban areas, coupled with consumer preference for a wide variety of cuisines, has led to an increase in the number of cafes, specialty coffee shops, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) in the U.S. The trend of dining in restaurants and cafes offers lucrative growth opportunities for knife sharpening service providers.







U.S. Knife Sharpening Service Market Report: Highlights

The industrial segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 34.8% in 2024. The industrial sector, which includes food processing plants, meat packing facilities, and large-scale commercial kitchens, relies heavily on sharp, well-maintained knives for efficient operations.

The commercial segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. The increasing number of food service establishments, including restaurants, cafes, and catering services, is a major driver, as these businesses require well-maintained knives for efficient operation and food safety.

The West U.S. knife sharpening service industry dominated the U.S. market with the largest revenue share of 26.5% in 2024. The region is home to a high concentration of restaurants, cafes, and food establishments, particularly in major cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, which heavily rely on sharp and well-maintained knives for efficient operations.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $89.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $135.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. U.S. Knife Sharpening Service Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Profit Margin Analysis (Industry-level)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. U.S. Knife Sharpening Service Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Knife Sharpening Service Market, by End Use: Key Takeaways

5.2. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by End Use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Household

5.3.2. Commercial

5.3.3. Industrial

Chapter 6. U.S. Knife Sharpening Service: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Knife Sharpening Service Market: Country Outlook

6.2. Country Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Country, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. U.S.

Chapter 7. U.S. Knife Sharpening Service Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Participant's Overview

7.4. Financial Performance

7.5. Product Benchmarking

7.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

7.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.8. Strategy Mapping

7.9. Company Profiles

7.9.1. Carter Cutlery

7.9.2. American Cutting Edge

7.9.3. Cozzini Bros

7.9.4. Florida Knife Company

7.9.5. Town Cutler

7.9.6. Eversharp Knives

7.9.7. John's Sharpening Service & Cutlery World, LLC

7.9.8. Market Grinding Inc.

7.9.9. National Sharpening

7.9.10. RodsSharpening.com

