Carrefour S.A. Enterprise Technology Initiatives Report 2024: Technology Focus, Acquisitions, Partnership, Acquisition Network Map, ICT Budget

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Carrefour S.A. 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into Carrefour S.A.'s tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Carrefour S.A. (Carrefour) is a global consumer goods retailer that operates multi-format and omni-channel retail platforms. The company owns and operates a wide network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores worldwide.

The company provides a portfolio of food and non-food products, including fresh produce, local specialties, consumer goods, clothing, consumer electronics, home furnishing goods, and cultural goods. Carrefour also offers various services such as ticket booking, floral service, home delivery, photo printing, and track rental services. The company's operations spread across Europe, Latin America, and Asia.



The report provides information and insights into Carrefour's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Acquisitions

Partnership & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Google cloud

capgemini

IBM

brut

intel

Dejbox

Rappi

GoWit

TerraCycle

