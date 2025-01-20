Asia-Pacific Alcoholic Beverages Sports Sponsorship Business Analysis Report: Carlton and United Breweries are the Largest Spending Brands with Australian Football League Leading Sponsor Revenues

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Alcoholic Beverages APAC 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the alcoholic beverages sector across the APAC region. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



Australian Football ranks first in terms of sponsorship revenue across the alcoholic beverages APAC sector. Australian Football's largest deal is also the largest alcoholic beverages deal across the sector within the APAC region, being the Australian Football League's (AFL) deal with Carlton Draught. Tennis ranks as the second largest in terms of annual deal value, with a sponsorship portfolio worth an estimated $22.37 million. Federation deals account for 26% of the alcoholic beverages APAC sector's sponsorship revenue for 2024; This equates to an estimated $45.48 million annually.



The largest deal across the alcoholic beverages APAC sector in terms of annual value is the AFL's partnership with Carlton Draught. The AFL's deal with Carlton Draught is considerably larger than the deals which follow, being an estimate $2.50 million larger annually than Furphy's deal with the Victoria Racing Club and an estimated $2.75 million larger than Asahi's deal with the Australian Open Championships.

Within the top 10 highest annual value deals across the alcoholic beverages APAC sector, the AFL have a second deal, which ranks in sixth; this being the leagues partnership with Good Tides. The Japanese Professional Football League's partnership with Suntory ranks as the tenth largest in terms of annual value; Suntory have been a partner of the league since 2017.



Carlton and United Breweries are the most active and largest spending alcoholic beverages brand across the APAC region. Asahi Breweries, which are the second most active, also rank as the second largest spending alcoholic beverages brand annually across the APAC sector; The brewery and soft drink company's largest deal in terms of annual value is with the Australian Open.

Treasury Wine Estates ranks as the joint-third most active alcoholic beverages brand across the APAC region, alongside Suntory and Diageo, all having 20 partnerships each. Diageo, whilst ranking as the fourth most active alcoholic beverages brand across the APAC region, they are also the fourth largest spending brand annually.



This report looks to offer a detailed insight into the alcoholic beverages sector across the APAC region.

It explores all the main brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years across the APAC region in the sports sponsorship industry.

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the alcoholic beverages sector across the APAC region performed in the sports sponsorship industry, in the sense of both business and popularity.

1. Key Information and Background

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Market Insights

Sponsorship market trends

3. Sector Analysis

Sector Analysis Summary

Top Sports by Value and Volume

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets

Top 10 Largest Deals

Top 10 Confirmed Expiring Deals

4. Case Study

Case Study: The rise of alcohol-free beer partnerships across sports partnerships

5. Brand Analysis

Brand Analysis Summary

Brand Spend per Location

Top 10 Most Active Brands

Top 10 Biggest Spenders

Key Brands Analysis

