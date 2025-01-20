$8.8 Bn Super Junction MOSFET Market Report by Type, Technology, Material, Application, and Region 2024-2032

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Super Junction MOSFET Market Report by Type, Technology, Material, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global super junction MOSFET market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during 2023-2032.
The rising demand for electrical systems with high energy efficiencies is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread product adoption for manufacturing automobile electronic components is also providing a boost to the market growth. Automobile batteries are mounted with super junction MOSFET to improve fuel efficiency, create more cabin space and enhance the comfort of passengers. In line with this, the miniaturization of power adaptors and power supplies is also positively impacting the product demand.
In addition to this, various technological advancements, such as the development of second-generation super junction MOSFETs with minimal conduction loss, suppressed watt loss under light loads and improved reverse recovery, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of renewable energy resource-based power supplies, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global super junction MOSFET market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global super junction MOSFET market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global super junction MOSFET market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape
- Alpha
- Omega Semiconductor
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- IceMOS Technology Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors
- On Semiconductor Corporation
- Rohm Co Ltd.
- STMicroelectronics
- Toshiba Corporation
- Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|138
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$8.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Super Junction MOSFET Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET
6.2 Low Voltage Super Junction MOSFET
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Conventional Power MOSFET
7.2 Multiple Epitaxy Technology
7.3 Deep Trench Technology
8 Market Breakup by Material
8.1 Substrate Material
8.2 Transition/Oxide Layer
8.3 Electrode Material
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Lighting Supply
9.2 Power Supply
9.3 Display Devices
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.2 Canada
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.3 India
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 France
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Russia
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.2 Mexico
10.5 Middle East and Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8kau88
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment