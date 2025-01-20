Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Research Report 2025-2030, Featuring Indorama Ventures, Far Eastern New Century, DAK Americas, Nan Ya Plastics Corp, SABIC & More

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Application, Packaging Application, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyethylene terephthalate market size is expected to reach USD 54.47 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030.



The globally increasing demand for efficient and eco-friendly packaging solutions coupled with the rising consumption of packaged & processed food has resulted in an increased demand for PET in food packaging applications. Moreover, the shifting trend of consumers toward the use of recyclable containers for food packaging is further boosting the demand for PET. Various other properties offered by the material also make it ideal for use in films and sheets, which are highly demanded by the medical packaging industry.



Various advancements are being made in PET to efficiently meet the needs of consumers and brand owners, which include enhanced food safety, improved sustainability, and reduced cost. Manufacturers of PET are focusing on product innovations and expansion of their production capacity to cater to the growing demand for sustainable and bio-based PET. This is one of the key drivers expected to propel the PET market growth over the forecast period.





Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Report: Highlights

The packaging segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 82.4% in 2024. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable and recyclable materials.

The films and sheets segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, owing to its superior mechanical strength and flexibility, which make it ideal for a variety of applications, including pressure-sensitive adhesives and magnetic tapes.

The packaging application segment is further categorized into carbonated soft beverages, juices, thermoforming trays, alcoholic beverages, bottled water, food packaging, and non-food packaging.

The juices packaging segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030, owing to the rising demand for convenient and portable beverage options.

The Asia-Pacific polyethylene terephthalate market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38% in 2024. This growth can be attributed to rising consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $39.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $54.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

