South Korea Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report 2025, with Competitive Profiles for SK Telecom, KT and LG U+

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in South Korea today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in South Korea will grow at a CAGR of 1.9% over 2024-2029, primarily driven by contribution from mobile data, fixed broadband, and pay-TV segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 5.6%, thanks to rising mobile internet subscriptions, expanding 5G adoption, and dominating high-ARPU postpaid subscriptions.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in South Korea.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Market Highlights

The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in South Korea will grow at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period 2024-2029.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 5.6%, thanks to rising mobile internet subscriptions, expanding 5G adoption, and dominating high-ARPU postpaid subscriptions.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 1.2% across the forecast period, thanks to gains in fiber subscriptions and efforts from the government to expand broadband connectivity.

Company Coverage:

SK Telecom

KT

LG U+

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

