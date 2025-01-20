Kitron secures EUR 30 million contract for advanced optics production for UAV and drone market

(2025-01-20) Kitron has entered into a significant long-term contract for the production and services of advanced optical assemblies tailored for the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and drone market.

The contract is expected to generate revenues exceeding EUR 30 million in 2025.

Production will be carried out at Kitron’s facility in the Czech Republic, leveraging the company’s extensive experience in building complex assemblies.

“We are proud to embark on this long-term collaboration, which strengthens our position in supporting technological advancements in unmanned systems,” says Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron.

The new contract solidifies Kitron’s role as a key supplier of advanced box-build assemblies that meet stringent size, weight, and power requirements without compromising performance. These assemblies are essential for applications such as security, surveillance and inspection, where high-quality imaging is critical.

About Kitron ASA:

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices, and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group operates in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China, and the United States. Kitron has approximately 2,400 employees, and revenues were EUR 775 million in 2023.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.