Dental Protein Combined Products Market Report 2025-2030, with Institut Straumann, ZimVie, Dentsply Sirona, Medtronic, Integra LifeScience, BTI Biotechnology, GC America, Doxa Dental & Bisco Dental

The global dental protein combined products market size is expected to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10% from 2025 to 2030. The factors driving market growth are the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, technological advancements, and government initiatives.



Healthcare professionals and organizations are making notable efforts to improve dental care accessibility for underserved communities. For instance, in April 2024, Seventeen UTHealth Houston School of Dentistry students participated in a Spring Break mission trip to San Raymundo, Guatemala, providing free dental care to over 1,200 patients in five days. The team, alongside practicing dentists, offered services such as cleanings, fillings, and extractions, focusing on pediatric care for around 900 children, many of whom had never seen a dentist. The initiative aimed to improve oral hygiene and provide essential dental education. Such initiatives significantly increase dental health awareness and access to dental care in the region, fueling market growth.



Moreover, this increasing demand and awareness about dental care offer opportunities for the global market player in the region, leading to a rise in strategic initiatives by companies to increase their presence in the region. For instance, in May 2023, Henry Schein announced its acquisition of Brazilian dental implant manufacturer SIN Implant System from Southern Cross Group. This strategic move marks Henry Schein's entry into Brazil's growing dental market, driven by increasing oral health awareness and an aging population. This acquisition enhances Henry Schein's oral reconstruction offerings in the region. Such competitive rivalry among market players increases the region's access to advanced dental care products, fueling market growth.





Dental Protein Combined Products Market Highlights

The dental implants segment held the largest share of over 45% in 2024 due to the growing prevalence of dental diseases, increasing initiatives by key companies, and technological advancements.

The dental clinics segment held the largest share at 70.7% in 2024. Dental clinics specializing in treating oral health conditions increasingly adopt advanced technologies to provide comprehensive care for various dental diseases.

North America dominated the dental protein combined products market with a share of 40.7% in 2024, owing to a rising prevalence of dental diseases, increasing demand for dental procedures among the aging population, and government initiatives.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.02 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.78 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Global Dental Protein Combined Products Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Prevalence of Dental Diseases

3.2.1.2. Increasing Dental Health Awareness and Increased Consumer Spending

3.2.1.3. Increased government initiatives

3.2.1.4. Technological advancements

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Limited Reimbursement for Dental Treatments

3.2.2.2. High Cost of Advanced Products

3.3. Dental Protein Combined Products Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Dental Protein Combined Products Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Dental Protein Combined Products Market: Product Dashboard

4.2. Dental Protein Combined Products Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Dental Protein Combined Products Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Dental Implants

4.5. Dental Bone Grafts

4.6. Dental Cements

4.7. Guided Tissue Regeneration (GTR) Membranes

4.8. Others



Chapter 5. Dental Protein Combined Products Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Dental Protein Combined Products Market: End-use Dashboard

5.2. Dental Protein Combined Products Market: End-use Movement Analysis

5.3. Dental Protein Combined Products Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End-use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Dental Clinics

5.5. Hospitals

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Dental Protein Combined Products Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, End-use, and Region

6.1. Global Dental Protein Combined Products Market: Regional Dashboard

6.2. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.6. Latin America

6.7. MEA



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Manufacturers

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2024

Institut Straumann

ZimVie Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

3M

Medtronic

Integra LifeScience

BTI Biotechnology

GC America

Doxa Dental

Bisco Dental

