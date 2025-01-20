Asia Pacific Fiber Optics Market Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of AFL, Birla Furukawa Asia-Pacific Fiber Optics, Corning, Finolex Cables, OFS Fitel, OCC, Prysmian, Sterlite Technologies, VNPT & YOFC

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Fiber Optics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific fiber optics market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030.

The region has seen a rapid increase in internet penetration, with more people gaining access to the internet. As individuals and businesses require faster and more reliable connectivity, fiber optics has emerged as a preferred choice to meet these requirements. The growth of e-commerce platforms, online streaming services, and digital content consumption has contributed to the increased demand for high-speed internet.The proliferation of cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT devices has increased demand for data centers in the region.







Fiber optics support data center infrastructure by enabling high-speed data transfer, low latency, and reliable connectivity between servers, storage systems, and networking equipment.Fiber optics offer low latency, which refers to the minimal delay in data transmission. For instance, Digital Realty, a global provider of data center solutions, operates a data center in Hong Kong that leverages fiber optic infrastructure for its connectivity needs. The data center offers colocation services, reliable interconnections, and high-speed network access to businesses in the region.Telecommunication providers and governments in Asia have significantly invested in expanding and upgrading fiber optic networks to meet the growing demand for high-speed connectivity and support the increasing data center requirements.



Businesses and individuals can leverage advanced technologies and drive digital transformation in various sectors by ensuring robust fiber optic infrastructure. Through its Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the Singapore government has launched various initiatives to promote and enhance the country's fiber optic infrastructure. For example, the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN) initiative aims to bring ultra-high-speed fiber optic connectivity to homes, businesses, and government agencies across Singapore. The region is home to numerous geographically spread countries, and submarine fiber optic cables are vital in connecting these countries and enabling international data transmission.



With the increasing demand for intercontinental data connectivity and international communication, the deployment of submarine fiber optic cables is expected to continue growing. Submarine fiber optic cables across the Pacific Ocean connect the Asia Pacific region with North America, enabling high-speed data transmission between the two continents. Cables, such as the Trans-Pacific Express (TPE), Asia-America Gateway (AAG), and Pacific Crossing (PC-1) support intercontinental connectivity and cater to the increasing demand for international data transmission.



Asia Pacific Fiber Optics Market Report Highlights

The multi-mode type segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 52.5% in 2024 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The region is experiencing arising demand for higher bandwidth capacity due to cloud computing, video streaming, and other bandwidth-intensive applications. Consequently, there is a growing adoption of advanced multimode fiber optic solutions that support higher data rates and address the rising bandwidth needs.

The deployment and expansion of fiber optic networks in the region contribute to economic growth. It enables businesses to access faster and more reliable internet connections, leading to increased productivity, innovation, and competitiveness in the market.

Fiber optics offer scalability and the ability to support higher bandwidth requirements in the future. As data demands continue to grow, fiber optic networks in the region can accommodate the increasing needs of businesses, governments, and individuals without significant infrastructure upgrades.

The region heavily relies on submarine fiber optic cables for international connectivity. These cables connect countries across the region, enabling seamless data transmission between continents, facilitating global communication, trade, and collaboration.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.04 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Fiber Optics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Asia Pacific Fiber Optics Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Fiber Optics Market: Type Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Asia Pacific Fiber Optics Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Single-mode

4.1.2. Multi-mode

4.1.3. Plastic Optical Fiber



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Fiber Optics Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Asia Pacific Fiber Optics Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Telecom

5.1.2. Oil & Gas

5.1.3. Military & Aerospace

5.1.4. BFSI

5.1.5. Medical

5.1.6. Railway

5.1.7. Others



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Fiber Optics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Asia Pacific Fiber Optics Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030, USD Million

6.2. China

6.3. Japan

6.4. India

6.5. Singapore

6.6. Thailand

6.7. Malaysia

6.8. Cambodia

6.9. Indonesia

6.10. Laos

6.11. Brunei



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.3. Competitive Dynamics

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

AFL

Birla Furukawa Asia-Pacific Fiber Optics Limited

Corning Incorporated

Finolex Cables Limited

Huawei Technologies Co.

OFS Fitel, LLC

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)

Prysmian Group

Sterlite Technologies Limited

VNPT Group

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC)

