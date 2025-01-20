LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks Market Research 2024-2030: Surge in IIoT and FWA Device Sales, Private Cellular, Neutral Host, and Fixed Wireless Lead Investment in CBRS Network Infrastructure

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks: 2024 - 2030 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents a detailed assessment of the market for LTE and 5G NR in CBRS spectrum, including the value chain, market drivers, barriers to uptake, enabling technologies, key trends, future roadmap, business models, use cases, application scenarios, standardization, regulatory landscape, case studies, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

The analyst estimates that annual investments in LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS RAN, mobile core and transport network infrastructure will grow at a CAGR of approximately 15% between 2024 and 2027 to surpass $1.3 Billion by the end of 2027. Much of this growth will be driven by private cellular, neutral host and fixed wireless broadband network deployments, followed by a slow but steady expansion of investments in 5G buildouts aimed at improving the economics of cable operators' MVNO services. Complemented by an ever expanding selection of 3GPP Band 48/n48-compatible terminal equipment, the market size for end user devices is even bigger, with unit shipments of IIoT and FWA devices projected to account for $2.4 Billion in annual sales by 2027.

The report also provides forecasts for LTE and 5G NR-based CBRS network infrastructure and terminal equipment from 2024 to 2030. The forecasts cover three infrastructure submarkets, two air interface technologies, two cell type categories, five device form factors, seven use cases and 11 vertical industries.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a database of over 1,000 LTE/5G NR-based CBRS network engagements - as of Q4'2024.

Key Findings:

LTE-based CBRS deployments encompass hundreds of networks supporting use cases as diverse as mobile network densification, fixed wireless broadband in rural communities, MVNO offload and private cellular networks for vertical industries and enterprises.

Additionally, there has been a surge in the adoption of CBRS small cells as a cost-effective alternative to DAS for delivering neutral host public cellular coverage in carpeted enterprise spaces, public venues, hospitals, hotels, higher education campuses and schools.

Some examples of LTE-based CBRS networks supporting neutral host connectivity include Meta's corporate offices, City of Hope Hospital, Stanford Health Care, Sound Hotel, Gale South Beach Hotel, Nobu Hotel, Arizona State University, Cal Poly, University of Virginia, Duke University and Parkside Elementary School.

Also well underway are commercial rollouts of 5G NR network equipment operating in the CBRS band, which are laying the foundation for advanced application scenarios with more demanding performance requirements in terms of throughput, latency, reliability, availability and connection density.

5G NR-based CBRS network installations range from private 5G projects at the manufacturing and logistics facilities of Tesla, Toyota Material Handling, BMW Group, John Deere, LG Electronics and Walmart to Comcast's and Charter's ongoing 5G RAN buildouts based on strand-mounted CBRS radios.

By eliminating the entry barriers associated with exclusive-use licensed spectrum, CBRS has spurred the entry of many new players in the cellular industry - particularly neutral host and private 4G/5G solution specialists such as Ataya, Ballast Networks, Bloxtel, Celona, GXC, Highway9 Networks, InfiniG, Kajeet, MosoLabs and Pente Networks.

An Overview of LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks

Spectrum: The Lifeblood of the Wireless Communications Industry

Traditional Exclusive-Use Licensed Spectrum

CBRS Shared Spectrum

How CBRS Spectrum Differs From Traditional Licensed Frequencies

Exclusive vs. Shared Use

License Fees & Validity

Network Buildout & Service Obligations

Power Limits & Other Restrictions

Why Utilize CBRS Spectrum for LTE & 5G NR Networks?

Alleviating Capacity Constraints on Mobile Operator Spectrum

New Business Models: Neutral Host, Enterprise & Private Cellular Networks

Resurgence of FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) Services

The Value Chain of LTE & 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks

Semiconductor & Enabling Technology Specialists

Terminal OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

RAN, Core & Transport Infrastructure Suppliers

Service Providers

End Users

Consumers

Enterprises & Vertical Industries

Other Ecosystem Players

Market Drivers

Mobile Coverage for In-Building & High-Traffic Density Locations

New Revenue Streams: FWA, IoT & Vertical-Focused Services

Private & Neutral Host Network Deployments

CBRS Shared Spectrum Availability

Lower Cost Network Equipment & Installation

Expanding Ecosystem of Compatible Devices

Market Barriers

Cell Site & Network Deployment Challenges

Restricted Coverage Due to Transmit Power Limits

Interference & Congestion Concerns for GAA (General Authorized Access)

Competition From Non-3GPP Technologies

Economic & Supply Chain-Related Factors

Case Studies of CBRS Network Deployments

AccessParks: CBRS-Enabled Wireless Access in National & State Parks

BMW Group: 5G NR-Based CBRS Network for Autonomous Logistics in Spartanburg Plant

Cal Poly (California Polytechnic State University): Converged Public-Private 5G Network

Cal.net: LTE-Based CBRS Network for Bridging the Digital Divide in Rural California

Cameron LNG: CBRS Network for Field Wireless Data Communications

Charter Communications: Transforming MVNO & FWA Service Offerings With CBRS Shared Spectrum

City of Brownsville: Municipal Private 5G Network for Residents, Businesses & Public Services

DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit): CBRS-Powered Smart Media & Communications Platform

Del Conca USA: Automating & Streamlining Production Processes With Private Wireless Network

DFW (Dallas Fort Worth) International Airport: Private 5G Network for IoT & Digitization Use Cases

Dow: Modernizing Chemical Plant Maintenance With Private Cellular Networks

Faena Hotel & Forum: Private LTE Network for Improving Mobile Connectivity

FII (Foxconn Industrial Internet): Powering Smart Manufacturing Through CBRS Network

FOX Sports: Private Wireless Network for Live Broadcast Operations

Frontier Communications: Leveraging CBRS Shared Spectrum for Rural Broadband

Gale South Beach Hotel: CBRS Network for Guest Engagement & Hotel Operations

Geisinger (Kaiser Permanente): Private LTE Network for Telemedicine in Rural Pennsylvania

Guident: Private 5G Testbed for Autonomous Vehicles & Smart City Use Cases

Howard University: Delivering Secure & Enhanced Campus Connectivity With CBRS Network

HSG (Haslam Sports Group): 3GPP-Based Private Wireless Infrastructure for Stadium Operations

JBG SMITH Properties: National Landing Private 5G Infrastructure Platform

John Deere: Employing Private 5G Networks to Unshackle Industrial Facilities From Cables

local2u: Private Cellular Network for Hybrid Fixed Wireless & Mobility Service

Logan Aluminum: Enhancing Plant Safety & Efficiency Using Private Broadband Network

Mediacom Communications: Harnessing CBRS Spectrum for FWA Services in Rural America

Memorial Health System: Temporary Private Cellular Network to Support COVID-19 Response Efforts

Mercury Broadband: CBRS Network for Broadband Expansion in the Midwestern United States

Meta: CBRS-Powered Neutral Host Wireless Network for Indoor Coverage in Office Buildings

Murray City School District: LTE-Based Private CBRS Network for K-12 Education

NFL (National Football League): Private Wireless Technology for Coach-to-Coach & Sideline Communications

Norfolk Southern Corporation: Private LTE Network for Rail Yard Staff

NYPL (New York Public Library): Shrinking the Digital Divide With CBRS Technology

OhioTT (Ohio Transparent Telecom): CBRS-Enabled Fixed Wireless Network for Rural Ohio

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey: Private LTE Network for Newark Liberty International Airport

Pronto: Private Cellular-Enabled Driverless Trucks for Autonomous Haulage in Remote Mining Sites

Purdue University: Private Wireless Networks for Smart City & Aviation Applications

RCI (Rural Cloud Initiative): Building the Farm of the Future With CBRS Shared Spectrum

Rudin Management Company: Neutral Host CBRS Network for Multi-Tenant Office Building

SDG&E (San Diego Gas & Electric): pLTE (Private LTE) Network for Advanced Safety & Protection Technologies

Southern Linc: Expanding LTE Network Capacity for Utility Communications With CBRS Shared Spectrum

SSA Marine (Carrix): 3GPP-Based Private Wireless Network for Port of Seattle's Terminal 5

St. Vrain Valley School District: Private LTE Network for Connecting Low-Income Students

Teltech Group: Private 4G/5G-Enabled Warehouse Automation & Industry 4.0 Capabilities

The Sound Hotel: Enhancing Guest Experience & Internal Operations With Private Wireless Technology

TOUA (Tohono O'odham Utility Authority): Bringing Advanced Broadband Connectivity to Tribal Residents

Toyota Material Handling: Private 5G Network for Columbus Production Complex

U.S. Navy: Standalone Private 5G Infrastructure for Naval Bases & Air Stations

UIPA (Utah Inland Port Authority): CBRS-Enabled ICN (Intelligent Crossroads Network) for Utah's Supply Chain

WCU (West Chester University): Outdoor CBRS Network for Public Safety Surveillance & IoT Use Cases

Wells Fargo Center: Improving Critical Operations & Fan Experience With Private 4G/5G Connectivity

Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

Why is the Market Poised to Grow?

Future Roadmap: 2024 - 2030

Which Use Cases Will Dominate the CBRS Market?

CBRS 2.0: Extending Uninterrupted Commercial Operations

FCC Proposals Aimed at Continued Growth of CBRS Networks

Fostering Innovation Through Spectrum Sharing

Spurring the Entry of New Players in the Cellular Industry

Densification of Public Mobile Operator Networks in the 5G Era

Accelerating Fixed Wireless Broadband Rollouts in Rural & Underserved Markets

Expanding In-Building Access to Mobile Coverage Using Neutral Host Small Cells

Private Cellular Networks for IIoT, Enterprise Connectivity, Distance Learning & Smart Cities

Laying the Foundation for Industry 4.0 & Advanced Applications With 5G NR-Based CBRS Networks

The Secondary Market for Leasing & Monetizing Under-Utilized PAL Spectrum

COVID-19 Pandemic: Impact on CBRS Shared Spectrum Deployments

Prospects of Non-3GPP Technologies in CBRS Spectrum

Strategic Recommendations

LTE/5G Equipment Suppliers & System Integrators

Mobile Operators & Other Service Providers

Enterprises & Vertical Industries

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the submarkets and their subcategories:

CBRS Network Infrastructure

Infrastructure Submarkets RAN (Radio Access Network) Mobile Core Transport Network



Air Interface Technologies

LTE

5G NR

Cell Types

Indoor Small Cells

Outdoor Small Cells

Use Cases

Mobile Network Densification

FWA (Fixed Wireless Access)

Cable Operators & New Entrants

Neutral Hosts

Private Cellular Networks Offices, Buildings & Corporate Campuses Vertical Industries



Vertical Industries for Private Cellular Networks

Education

Governments & Municipalities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Military

Mining

Oil & Gas

Retail & Hospitality

Sports

Transportation

Utilities

Other Verticals

CBRS Terminal Equipment

Air Interface Technologies LTE 5G NR



Form Factors

Smartphones & Handheld Terminals

Mobile & Vehicular Routers

Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment)

Tablets & Notebook PCs

IoT Modules, Dongles & Others

