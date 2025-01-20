Adaptive AI Global Market Forecasts Report 2024-2029: How Adaptive AI Is Addressing Rapid Changes in Data Environments Across Industries

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adaptive AI Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Adaptive AI market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 44.71% during 2024-2029
The total investment in the AI sector increased to US$276.14 billion in 2021 from about US$95.63 billion in 2019. The 2024 AI Index report stated that in 2023, the AI industry produced a total of 51 machine learning models, and the investment in generative AI reached US$25.2 billion in 2022. The report further stated that the total private investment in AI technology was recorded at US$95.99 billion in 2023.
Increase in demand for artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence has proven to be a powerful instrument that can drastically change businesses across many industries. However, traditional machine learning models have found it challenging to adapt to the dynamic nature of our rapidly changing environment, which has limited their capacity to handle the volume of data generated by the Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous cars.
Adaptive AI is a significant advancement in artificial intelligence because it can continuously learn. Its models can instantly change and adapt when new data becomes available. Thanks to adaptive AI's dynamic nature, businesses can effectively address the challenges posed by our constantly changing data landscape.
The global AI-based technology market is also expanding as a result of the rising demand for AI systems across multiple industries, with improved capability and efficient performance. Adaptive AI combines reinforcement learning with agent-based modeling to drive business growth. This unique blend enables real-time response to external changes, even in production settings. For instance, the US Army Acquisition Support Center (USAASC), in its publication, unveiled the adaptive AI testing and transparency platform, DarkStax, which is considered the future of the digital twin simulation for military applications.
North America is forecasted to hold a major share of the Adaptive AI Market.
In the global adaptive AI market, the North American region is forecasted to witness massive growth during the time period. The application of adaptive AI witnessed a massive increase across multiple industries, compared to traditional or generative AI, especially in countries like the US and Canada. Various North American companies, like Meta and Google, launched new and innovative solutions in the global adaptive AI market.
For instance, in July 2023, Workday, an American-based leader in enterprise cloud applications for human resources and finance, launched Workday Adaptive Planning. This EPM solution offers multiple capabilities, like financial, workforce, and operational planning. It can also help in streamlining the close and consolidation of tasks, which can help businesses to increase accuracy, efficiency, and transparency.
Report Coverage:
- Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2029
- Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis
- Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, Key Developments)
- Suffescom Solutions
- Markovate
- Leewayhertz
- Softura
- ValueCoders
- Aegis Softtech
- Bacancy
- NEX Softsys
- Osiz Technologies
- Ailoitte Technologies Pvt Ltd.
- A3Logics
- Blocktech Brew
- Maticz Technologies Pvt Ltd.
Adaptive AI Market is segmented and analyzed as follows:
By Component
- Platform
- Services
By Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Application
- Machine Learning
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Predictive Analysis
- Personalization
- Adaptive Testing
- Others
By Industry
- Healthcare
- Finance
- Education
- Manufacturing
- Environmental Sustainability
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Taiwan
- Others
