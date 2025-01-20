Adaptive AI Global Market Forecasts Report 2024-2029: How Adaptive AI Is Addressing Rapid Changes in Data Environments Across Industries

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adaptive AI Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Adaptive AI market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 44.71% during 2024-2029



The total investment in the AI sector increased to US$276.14 billion in 2021 from about US$95.63 billion in 2019. The 2024 AI Index report stated that in 2023, the AI industry produced a total of 51 machine learning models, and the investment in generative AI reached US$25.2 billion in 2022. The report further stated that the total private investment in AI technology was recorded at US$95.99 billion in 2023.



Increase in demand for artificial intelligence



Artificial intelligence has proven to be a powerful instrument that can drastically change businesses across many industries. However, traditional machine learning models have found it challenging to adapt to the dynamic nature of our rapidly changing environment, which has limited their capacity to handle the volume of data generated by the Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous cars.

Adaptive AI is a significant advancement in artificial intelligence because it can continuously learn. Its models can instantly change and adapt when new data becomes available. Thanks to adaptive AI's dynamic nature, businesses can effectively address the challenges posed by our constantly changing data landscape.



The global AI-based technology market is also expanding as a result of the rising demand for AI systems across multiple industries, with improved capability and efficient performance. Adaptive AI combines reinforcement learning with agent-based modeling to drive business growth. This unique blend enables real-time response to external changes, even in production settings. For instance, the US Army Acquisition Support Center (USAASC), in its publication, unveiled the adaptive AI testing and transparency platform, DarkStax, which is considered the future of the digital twin simulation for military applications.



North America is forecasted to hold a major share of the Adaptive AI Market.



In the global adaptive AI market, the North American region is forecasted to witness massive growth during the time period. The application of adaptive AI witnessed a massive increase across multiple industries, compared to traditional or generative AI, especially in countries like the US and Canada. Various North American companies, like Meta and Google, launched new and innovative solutions in the global adaptive AI market.



For instance, in July 2023, Workday, an American-based leader in enterprise cloud applications for human resources and finance, launched Workday Adaptive Planning. This EPM solution offers multiple capabilities, like financial, workforce, and operational planning. It can also help in streamlining the close and consolidation of tasks, which can help businesses to increase accuracy, efficiency, and transparency.

Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2029

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, Key Developments)

Suffescom Solutions

Markovate

Leewayhertz

Softura

ValueCoders

Aegis Softtech

Bacancy

NEX Softsys

Osiz Technologies

Ailoitte Technologies Pvt Ltd.

A3Logics

Blocktech Brew

Maticz Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Adaptive AI Market is segmented and analyzed as follows:

By Component

Platform

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Application

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Predictive Analysis

Personalization

Adaptive Testing

Others

By Industry

Healthcare

Finance

Education

Manufacturing

Environmental Sustainability

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Taiwan

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ba58e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.