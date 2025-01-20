$50.57 Billion Feminine Hygiene Industry Size and Shares Analysis, 2028 - Reveals Details of Key Feminine Hygiene Market Players' Global Operations and Financial Performance

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feminine Hygiene Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The global Feminine Hygiene market had total revenues of $37.29 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% between 2018 and 2023.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.6% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 12.47 billion units in 2023.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.3% for the five-year period 2023-28, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $50.57 billion by the end of 2028.
Research Scope
- The feminine hygiene market consists of retail sales of sanitary pads, tampons, women's disposable razors & blades, pantiliners & shields and internal cleansers & sprays. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes.
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global feminine hygiene market.
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global feminine hygiene market.
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key feminine hygiene market players' global operations and financial performance.
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global feminine hygiene market with five year forecasts by both value and volume.
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the global feminine hygiene market by value in 2023?
- What will be the size of the global feminine hygiene market in 2028?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global feminine hygiene market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global feminine hygiene market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Global Feminine Hygiene
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
5 Feminine Hygiene in Asia-Pacific
6 Feminine Hygiene in Europe
7 Macroeconomic Indicators
8 Feminine Hygiene in France
9 Macroeconomic Indicators
10 Feminine Hygiene in Germany
11 Macroeconomic Indicators
12 Feminine Hygiene in Italy
13 Macroeconomic Indicators
14 Feminine Hygiene in Japan
15 Macroeconomic Indicators
16 Feminine Hygiene in Australia
17 Macroeconomic Indicators
18 Feminine Hygiene in Canada
19 Macroeconomic Indicators
20 Feminine Hygiene in China
21 Macroeconomic Indicators
22 Feminine Hygiene in The Netherlands
23 Macroeconomic Indicators
24 Feminine Hygiene in Spain
25 Macroeconomic Indicators
26 Feminine Hygiene in The United Kingdom
27 Macroeconomic Indicators
28 Feminine Hygiene in The United States
29 Macroeconomic Indicators
30 Company Profiles
31 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Bodywise (UK) Ltd.
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Combe Inc.
- Edgewell Personal Care Co.
- Essity AB
- Hayat Kimya Sanayi A.S.
- Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Kao Corporation
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Lil-lets UK Limited
- Ontex Group N.V.
- SCA Group Limited
- Shiseido Company, Limited
- Societe BIC
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9onot6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.