$50.57 Billion Feminine Hygiene Industry Size and Shares Analysis, 2028 - Reveals Details of Key Feminine Hygiene Market Players' Global Operations and Financial Performance

This report provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The global Feminine Hygiene market had total revenues of $37.29 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% between 2018 and 2023.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.6% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 12.47 billion units in 2023.

The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.3% for the five-year period 2023-28, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $50.57 billion by the end of 2028.

Research Scope

The feminine hygiene market consists of retail sales of sanitary pads, tampons, women's disposable razors & blades, pantiliners & shields and internal cleansers & sprays. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes.

