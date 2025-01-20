Top 10 Medical Device Predictions for 2025

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Predictions 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report identifies the top 10 themes that will impact the medical devices industry in 2025. For each theme, it offers a series of predictions, identifies winners and losers and points you to further reading.



These 10 themes are classified into four categories: industry themes, technology themes, ESG themes, and macroeconomic themes. The report ranks them in order of importance, with artificial intelligence (AI), regulation, and US-China trade war as the top three themes.

Medical Device Predictions Top Themes for 2025:

Precision Medicine

Digital Health

Smart Hospitals

Artificial Intelligence

Robotics

3D Printing

Cybersecurity

ESG

Regulation

US-China Trade War

Artificial Intelligence: AI holds a lot of promise in several areas of medicine. One of the key areas of innovation is diagnostics and imaging. AI technologies have begun to enhance diagnostic accuracy by analyzing large datasets to detect patterns indicative of diseases, often before symptoms appear. AI algorithms also have the capability to provide precise measurements for things like tumor or organ size which will improve the consistency of assessments. This capability can lead to earlier interventions and improved patient outcomes.

Regulation: The European Parliament has approved the EU AI Act, allowing the bill to be fully applicable in August 2026. Rules on prohibited AI systems will come into effect in early 2025, with generative AI systems facing requirements by August 2025. The rest of the act comes into full effect by August 2027, giving firms two years to comply.

Access to medical devices and overall healthcare will be affected by any potential changes to the ACA, which could impact Americans' access to treatment, especially if they are chronically ill or elderly.

US-China Trade War: With political capital and a united government, the President-elect could make a radical start, imposing baseline tariffs on global, Chinese, and certain Mexican imports. Tariffs may come in on day one through an executive order, but federal agencies or Congress may challenge their duration and degree later. The trade war with China has received bipartisan support since Trump's first term and will continue into his second. President Biden's imposed and proposed tariffs on Chinese semiconductors, solar panels, biotech, electric vehicles, and connected vehicles tariffs will stay in place beyond 2025.

