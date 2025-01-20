Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 13 January 2025 to 17 January 2025:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
13 January 2025125,000151.5118,938,750
14 January 2025125,000152.1719,021,250
15 January 2025115,000153.7417,680,100
16 January 2025114,367154.5017,669,702
17 January 2025105,633154.9816,371,002
Accumulated for the period585,000 89,680,804
Accumulated under the programme3,556,200 546,301,184


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 4,655,637 treasury shares corresponding to 0.760% of the total share capital.

