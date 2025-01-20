Optimove Launches OptiLive: For the First Time, Sportsbook Operators Can Create CRM-Powered Live Sports Marketing at Scale

Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the #1 CRM Marketing solution for iGaming and Sports Betting, today announced the launch of OptiLive, a first-of-its-kind solution that enables sportsbook operators to create CRM-powered live sports marketing at scale. By combining CRM data such as players interests and betting history, with real-time sports data, OptiLive empowers marketers to deliver timely, relevant messages to their players —all in the heat of the action.

In-Play Betting Drives Higher Player Spending and Garners More Betting Budget



An analysis of 3,794,500 sportsbook bettors found that live betting accounts for 54% of total bets. Furthermore, live bettors consistently spend more than pre-match bettors. For example, in the U.S., bettors' average monthly live betting spend is $1,583.90, compared to $846.20 for pre-match betting—an 87% increase. This highlights the immense revenue driver in-play betting is for sportsbooks and OptiLive is designed to capitalize on it. Through tackling the complexities of delivering simultaneous, real-time messages across multiple brands, sports and geolocations, OptiLive redefines the in-play betting experience, driving deeper connections with their players.

A Game-Changing Example in Action

Imagine a high-stakes soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and Kylian Mbappé scores a pivotal goal to put Real Madrid ahead. OptiLive will:

1. Autonomously identify the relevant sports fans who’ve shown interest in bets related to Kylian Mbappé or the competing teams and,

2. Instantly delivers a message alerting them of the goal the moment it happens, complete with the latest live odds



This real-time, hyper-personalized approach captures the excitement, encourages immediate action, and drives higher in-play betting activity—keeping operators seamlessly connected to bettors during critical moments.

With OptiLive, Optimove elevates mass personalization in marketing to new heights, enabling operators to manage millions of tailored messages across sports, regions, and events simultaneously. This ensures every bettor receives timely, relevant communications, no matter where or when they engage.

OptiLive Only Delivers Messages Tailored to Each Sports Fan's Interests

Sports fans are selective about the games they follow—and irrelevant notifications risk disengagement.



A survey of 396 gamblers conducted by Optimove Insights, the research arm of Optimove, revealed that an overwhelming 86% of online gamblers opt-out from platforms due to an avalanche of irrelevant messages.

OptiLive’s advanced AI-driven personalization engine ensures bettors only receive messages that are aligned with their interests and betting history. Soccer fans get instant updates when teams they bet on score thrilling goals while tennis enthusiasts are notified the moment the players they bet on win pivotal sets. OptiLive avoids generic, excessive notifications, delivering timely and meaningful updates that drive engagement and conversions.

OptiLive seamlessly integrates into sportsbook operations

Designed for scalability, OptiLive integrates effortlessly into sportsbook operations, automating personalized campaigns across all major sports and marketing channels.

With OptiLive, sportsbook operators can now:

Alert players of key sporting events, such as goals and penalties, in the moment.

Provide players with statistical insights on players and teams to enhance decision-making.

Monitor, analyze, and review campaign performance in real-time.

"For operators, OptiLive is a game-changing capability to boost player engagement, build loyalty, and drive conversions like never before," said Shai Frank, SVP of Product and GM of Americas at Optimove. “For the first time, OptiLive empowers marketers with CRM-powered live sports marketing campaigns, delivering a totally new experience for players and operators alike. It’s not just another tool—it redefines live sports betting by connecting with personalized, perfectly-timed messages that make every moment more thrilling for players.”

Frank also noted that the higher average spend by live bettors highlights the potential for operators to enhance player lifetime value through targeted, timely, personalized messages to players.

Optimove is the iGaming industry’s most comprehensive CRM Marketing platform



The launch of OptiLive marks the latest advancement in Optimove's robust suite of tools and capabilities, further reinforcing its position as the #1 CRM Marketing platform for iGaming and Sports Betting. Optimove is the iGaming industry’s most comprehensive CRM Marketing platform that is now enhanced with the following:

A Dynamic Promotion Engine that automates personalized, CRM-driven rewards based on real-time customer behavior, enabling marketers to deliver impactful and timely promotional offers with ease.

A Digital Experience Platform (DXP) accelerating time-to-conversion and boosts customer lifetime value by creating seamless, holistic customer experiences across digital channels.

AI-Driven Gamification the first-of-its-kind innovation designed to enhance player engagement and retention by delivering highly immersive, personalized gamified experiences.

OptiLive on Display at ICE 2025 Summit

Optimove is showcasing OptiLive at the ICE 2025 Summit in Barcelona, January 20-22. Attendees can visit Booth #4A34 in Hall 4 for a first-hand look at this first-of-a-kind solution powering sportsbook marketers.

