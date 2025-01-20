Tech, Media, & Telecom (TMT) Top Disruptive Tech Themes for 2025

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Tech, Media, & Telecom Themes 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
If you are worried about the pace of innovation in your industry, this report will help you identify which tech vendors can help you. It provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the leading players in the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) industry based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape over the next two years. You will not find a better guide to technology in 2025
Key Highlights
- It is over two years since OpenAI released ChatGPT and put artificial intelligence (AI) back at the top of corporate agendas worldwide. AI remains the most talked about technology theme, representing both an opportunity and a threat for all businesses. However, enterprises will expect tangible returns on their AI investment in 2025, and AI vendors will be under growing pressure to deliver on their promises.
- Ongoing geopolitical turmoil and macroeconomic uncertainty will ensure the global outlook remains volatile and unpredictable in 2025. Technologies like AI contribute to that volatility but can also help organizations adapt to profound shifts in an uncertain world.
Report Scope
- This report is the most concise reference guide to tech you will read this year. Written by some of the world's leading tech experts, the TMT Themes 2025 will help you look credible when discussing tech in your industry. It tells you everything you need to know about disruptive tech themes and which companies are best placed to help you digitally transform your business.
- This report covers 17 TMT sectors, divided into four categories: hardware, software and services, internet and media, and telecom. For each sector, it provides sector scorecards comprising four screens: the company screen, thematic screen, valuation screen, and risk screen.
Reasons to Buy
- Position yourself for future success by understanding the TMT industry's most important tech, regulatory, and macroeconomic themes. The report provides analysis that will help you look credible when discussing tech in your company.
- Quickly identify attractive investment targets by understanding which companies are the most advanced in the themes that will determine future success in the TMT industry.
- Gain a competitive advantage in the future of the TMT industry by reading this report in conjunction with another multi-theme report, Tech Predictions 2025, which covers 25 tech-related themes.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Top Themes for 2025
- Hardware
- Software and Services
- Internet and Media
- Telecoms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzh3bw
